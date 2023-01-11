Trailer Drops for Netflix’s New Documentary Series on the PGA Tour

Ever since Netflix announced that their sights were set on the PGA Tour for a brand new documentary series in January 2022, anticipation has been growing rapidly surrounding the show’s release.

Producers picked the exact right time to start documenting behind-the-scenes content in professional golf. In 2022, the battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf came to a head. Several of the top professional golfers in the world defected to the new Saudi-backed league, leading to their suspension from the PGA Tour. A few of those key individuals are participants in the Netflix show: Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Ian Poulter and Joaquin Niemann all appear in the series’s trailer, which was released on Wednesday.

The documentary series, titled Full Swing, will be officially released on Feb. 15, the Wednesday before the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational kicks off at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

The appearance of Rory McIlroy was another surprise revealed by the highly anticipated trailer. McIlroy was not among the first list of player names set to comply with producers and participate in the show.

“If I want the game that I love to be played by future generations,” said McIlroy in the one-minute-long teaser, “the game needs to be pushed forward.”

The PGA Tour’s Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Thomas also appear in the trailer—three of the four major championship winners from 2022. The four majors in professional golf—the Masters, the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open and the British Open—all gave unprecedented access to Netflix producers as the show was being filmed.

The series was produced by Vox Media Studios and Box to Box Films, the same team that put together the successful Formula 1: Drive to Survive series.