Mickelson Weighs in on PGA Tour’s Shorts Rule After Leader Shows ‘4 Inches of Ankle’

Phil Mickelson took to Twitter to address a topic that is near and dear to his heart: the PGA Tour’s ban on shorts.

Mickelson, who joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf in June, jokingly pointed out what he deemed to be a discrepancy in the long-standing rule, and he used the current leader of the Famers Insurance Open as an example.

When the PGA Tour decided to allow players to wear shorts during practice rounds and Pro-Ams in 2019, Mickelson was vocal about his support for new rule. The three-time Masters champion could finally show off his calves.

Mickelson doesn’t have to worry about sporting pants anymore, though. When LIV Golf launched, CEO Greg Norman made a point to allow members to wear shorts whenever they please.

On Saturday, the three-time Masters champion called out Sam Ryder—the 54-hole leader of this week’s Farmers Insurance Open—for wearing sporting a pair of fashion-forward jogger pants.

Ryder stepped out at Torrey Pines for the Saturday final round wearing a pair of maroon tapered pants that showed off some ankle, and that didn’t sit right with Mickelson.

“The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this week’s leader to wear joggers with ankle socks? Showing 4 inches of ankle?” Mickelson wrote. “I’m no fashion guy, never will be, but there are some things I won’t ever understand.”

Golf attire is modernizing. More PGA Tour players are starting to sport joggers and hoodies on the course every week. Mickelson clearly is taking note of that, and just doesn’t seem to understand the special treatment for shorts.

Mickelson is known for his charismatic Twitter presence, and this wasn’t the only sarcastic comment he’s made as of late. Prior to the start of the Farmers Insurance Open, Mickelson replied to a tweet that included a photo of young Tiger Woods.

The LIV player joked that he had “no idea” who Woods was.