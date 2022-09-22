Presidents Cup Day 1: Live News, Notes and Updates From Quail Hollow

Thursday's opening day features five foursomes (alternate shot) matches between the U.S. and International teams, follow along here all day for the latest news.

The 14th Presidents Cup has begun at Quail Hollow, with the U.S. taking on the International Team.

Will the Internationals, heavy underdogs under captain Trevor Immelman, come out the first day and show their mettle with six rookies in the Thursday lineup? Or will the U.S. live up to their -700 betting favorite status?

Follow here all day for updates.

Tom Kim and K.H. Lee Grab an Early Lead

The youngest player in this Presidents Cup is 20-year-old Tom Kim, a rising star on the PGA Tour who won last month in North Carolina at the Wyndham Championship.

He's playing on the first day alongside K.H. Lee, and the pair took a 1 up lead on the 2nd hole with a par. The U.S. team of Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young missed the fairway on the par 4, missed the green and failed to get up-and-down for par.

First Lead Belongs to the U.S.

The first hole with a decision came on the par-4 3rd in the opening match, when Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama combined for a three-putt bogey while Xander Schauffele knocked in a par putt to put he and Patrick Cantlay 1 up in the match.

In the second match, Justin Thomas pulled his tee shot left on the 2nd hole and the ball hit a spectator in the head (she was reportedly OK), but he and Jordan Spieth saved par and remained tied with Sungjae Im and Corey Conners.

A First-Hole Halve, and We're Off

Adam Scott, playing in his 10th Presidents Cup (and still looking for a first win), hit the opening shot of the 14th Presidents Cup.

His tee shot landed in the fairway bunker, then Hideki Matsuyama hit the green from there. Patrick Cantlay hit the fairway with the U.S.'s opening tee shot, followed by Xander Schauffele hitting the approach into a fairway bunker.

On the green there was no blood—Cantlay hit a spinny bunker shot close and Schauffele cleaned up the par, while the Internationals two-putted for par. A halved hole, and they moved on.

BFFs Lead Off for the U.S.

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay were locks to play together this week, and in fact they're leading off this Presidents Cup, taking on Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama in the opening match of Thursday's foursomes.

The duo ran away with the Zurich Classic team event in April on the PGA Tour, winning wire-to-wire at 29 under for four rounds after an opening 59 in best-ball.

At last year's Ryder Cup, won by the U.S. at Whistling Straits, Schauffele/Cantlay played twice in foursomes and won. They also won twice in foursomes at the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne, though they lost twice in four-ball.

"Probably in Australia is when we became very close, and we've continued our friendship from there," Schauffele said this week. "We were sort of put in the fire there, playing all matches. We were both rookies there. We knew each other pretty well, but you get to know each other really well when you're in these team rooms and it's nitty-gritty."

Cantlay and Schauffele have also vacationed along with their significant others, most recently two weeks ago in Napa, California.

Today's Schedule

The Presidents Cup is contested over four days, today through Sunday, with five matches over the first two days. Today is foursomes, also known as alternate shot, and here are the groups (times ET):

1:05 p.m. Adam Scott-Hideki Matsuyama (Int) vs. Xander Schauffele-Patrick Cantlay (U.S.)

1:17 p.m. Sungjae Im-Corey Conners (Int) vs. Jordan Spieth-Justin Thomas (U.S.)

1:29 p.m. Tom Kim-K.H. Lee (Int) vs. Collin Morikawa-Cameron Young (U.S.)

1:41 p.m. Si Woo Kim-Cameron Davis (Int). vs. Scottie Scheffler-Sam Burns (U.S.)

1:53 p.m. Taylor Pendrith-Mito Pereira (Int). vs. Tony Finau- Max Homa (U.S.)

With foursomes, only two balls are in play for each group so, in theory, the matches will move along at a good pace. If you're looking ahead to Friday's four-ball (best-ball) matches, those begin earlier at 11:35 a.m. ET.