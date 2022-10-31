Punching Tickets to the Masters, DJ's LIV Haul and Phil Mickelson's Needle is Back

Seamus Power and Harrison Crowe are Augusta-bound, and Aaron Baddeley made the most of a Monday qualifying spot in Bermuda.

Fore! Things

1. With LIV Golf, it’s impossible to ignore the money. So after signing a reported guaranteed four-year deal worth north of $100 million, Dustin Johnson added another $35.6 million in prize money and bonuses. That includes the $18 million bonus for leading the season-long points list, as well as $4 million he got Sunday for being part of the winning team in the season-ending Team Championship at Doral.

2. Seamus Power was on the cusp of earning a Masters invitation for 2023 as he was among the top 50 in the world—48th last week. But his win at the Bermuda Championship earned him an automatic invitation.

3. Another automatic qualifier was Australia’s Harrison Crowe, the 43rd ranked amateur in the world, who captured the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship on Sunday in Thailand. He became the third Aussie to win the title and in addition to earning a Masters invite, he will also get a spot at the British Open alongside countryman Cam Smith, the defending champion.

4. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the U.S. Department of Justice has expanded its antitrust investigation into professional golf to include Augusta National and the USGA. Both organizations were said to be cooperating. The DOJ had previously been reported to be investigating the PGA Tour.

Fore! More Things

1. Missing from the Bermuda Championship: Australia’s Lucas Herbert, the defending champion, who decided to attend the wedding of a close friend. He was a groomsman, so there is that.

2. Phil Mickelson is returning a bit to his old self, at least in terms of the banter that had been missing since returning to competitive golf following a tumultuous time that saw him take a leave and be suspended by the PGA Tour. As a pre-tournament news conference before the team championship at Doral, Brooks Koepka tried to give him grief about never being No. 1 in the world. To which Mickelson replied: “That’s a beautiful green shirt, do you have a green jacket to go with it?"

3. Aaron Baddeley took advantage of Monday qualifying for the Bermuda Championship. With a tie for sixth, he earned a spot in this week’s tournament at Mayakoba (top 10). It was his best finish since a runner-up at the 2019 Puerto Rico Open.

4. This week’s PGA Tour event in Mexico at Mayakoba is the seventh of the new season that began in September. Just two more follow: the Houston Open and the RSM Classic.