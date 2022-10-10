Dustin Johnson Wins Inaugural LIV Golf Individual Championship

BANGKOK — Dustin Johnson has locked up the LIV Golf Invitational Series individual title with one event to go in the inaugural year.

The title is worth an $18 million bonus.

Johnson, 38, among the initial big names to commit to LIV Golf, locked up the individual season-long competition at the Bangkok event, where he tied for 16th.

South African Branden Grace withdrew with a rib cage injury during the second round and thus earned no points.

Johnson leads by 42 points over Grace with the winner of an event earning 40. LIV Golf awards points at each event to those who finish in the top 24.

This week’s event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is the last indivisible competition, with a team tournament scheduled for the last week of October.

Grace is still in the running for second, which pays $8 million. Third place receives $4 million.

Johnson won the Boston event last month and has four other top-10 finishes in six events.

Two years ago, Johnson won the the PGA Tour’s season-long FedEx Cup title, which then paid a $15 million bonus, since raised to $18 million.

For Johnson, it has been quite the financial haul in 2022.

He has earned $9.78 million for individual play, another $3 million as his 4 Aces team has won four events, plus the $18 million bonus.

That puts him at more than $30 million in just six tournaments—with two more to play.

When Johnson signed with LIV Golf, he reportedly received a guarantee in excess of $100 million over four years.

