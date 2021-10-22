First Look: PXG XF Gen4 Fairways and Hybrids

While PXG's XF Gen4 fairways and hybrids may be new, they are a compliment to the company's X models and are meant fit seamlessly with the existing 0811 XF Gen4 driver and 0311 XP Gen4 irons.

“Our new fairways and hybrids not only pardon a multitude of sins," said PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons, "but also round out the lineup so you can take sharper aim, hit it farther, and score lower.”

Both clubs feature HT1770 face material and an AM355 steel body to aid in optimal spring and ball speeds. Also, precision weighting technology allows golfers to calibrate spin and bias, while a honeycomb TPE insert helps with the aesthetics of sound and feel at impact.