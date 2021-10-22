First Look: PXG XF Gen4 Fairways and Hybrids

    • October 22, 2021
    PXG XF Gen4 Fairways and Hybrids

    PXG takes its flagship Gen4 line to the next level, adding extra forgiveness (XF) in with improved technology and materials.
    Author:

    Next in Line

    PXG-XF-GEN4-Fairway-Toe-Face

    While PXG's XF Gen4 fairways and hybrids may be new, they are a compliment to the company's X models and are meant fit seamlessly with the existing 0811 XF Gen4 driver and 0311 XP Gen4 irons. 

    “Our new fairways and hybrids not only pardon a multitude of sins," said PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons, "but also round out the lineup so you can take sharper aim, hit it farther, and score lower.”

    Both clubs feature HT1770 face material and an AM355 steel body to aid in optimal spring and ball speeds. Also, precision weighting technology allows golfers to calibrate spin and bias, while a honeycomb TPE insert helps with the aesthetics of sound and feel at impact.   

    SPECS

    PXG-XF-GEN4-Fairway-POV

    PXG 0341 XF Gen4 Fairways
    3: 16-degree loft, 58-degree lie, 43 inches, 215-gram head mass
    5: 19-degree loft, 58.5-degree lie, 42.5 inches, 219-gram head mass
    7: 22-degree loft, 59-degree lie, 42 inches, 224-gram head mass
    Cost: $249

    Power of Positive

    PXG-XF-GEN4-Hybrid-Beauty-Shot

    Before a ball is even struck, these hybrids are built to instill confidence through a larger and longer squared-face design. From a performance standpoint, the hybrids are designed for max ball speed even on off-center hits. A nice touch is the sole geometry that "increases the initial angle to the lead edge and prevents digging into the turf," the company says.

    SPECS

    PXG-XF-GEN4-Hybrid-POV

    PXG 0317 XF GEN4 Hybrids
    19-degree loft: 58.5-degree lie, 40.25 inches, 235-gram head mass
    22-degree loft: 59-degree lie, 39.75 inches, 240-gram head mass
    25-degree loft: 59.5-degree lie, 39.25 inches, 245-gram head mass
    28-degree loft: 60-degree lie, 38.75 inches, 250-gram head mass
    Cost: $249

    PXG-XF-GEN4-Fairway-POV
