Listen: Records Are Falling on the LPGA Tour

Co-hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell discuss everything from The Players to "Pam and Tommy" to the G.O.A.T. coming out of retirement.

> It was a wet and wild weekend at TPC Sawgrass. Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell look at the long Players Championship weekend and the impressive win from Australian Cam Smith.



> The Players week was also supposed to be the biggest week of the year for the new Saudi Golf League/Premiere Golf League. So what big news did we get from Greg Norman and the new league? Spoiler alert: it wasn't much.

> Tiger Woods was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame this past week as well, and Lauzon and Russell wonder why an athlete can get inducted into the Hall when they still may have time left out on the course.

> The LPGA saw another record setting tournament weekend, as a new tournament record was set (twice!) and Denmark got to see their first LPGA victory.

> This weekend's Valspar Championship on the opposite Florida coastline may end up being a little weaker than expected after the Monday finish at The Players, but that doesn't mean Lauzon won't let you know who to put a dollar down on.

> In "Tuned In," Lauzon is all hyped up as SXSW returns to his hometown of Austin, Texas. Meanwhile, Russell is watching the new Hulu series, "Pam and Tommy," which Lauzon has and hasn't seen, if you know what he means.

> This week's guest is PBA Tour winner Marshall Kent, who returns to the podcast to chat about his fifth PBA victory, how his game has fared since his last time on, and how his golf game has been going.

> The sports world received quite a shock this week as Tom Brady ended his retirement, and Lauzon and Russell share opposing opinions on how his wife, Giselle, is responding to her husband's return to the NFL.

> As Tom Brady returns, so does Major League Baseball, and the guys are hyped for the return of our national pastime.

> As March Madness looks to begin this week, Lauzon gives us all his 15-second brain dump on each section of the bracket.

> As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Lauzon is all set for the St Patrick's Day festivities, while Michael is cranking out little miniature babkas from his kitchen.