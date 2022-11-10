Roger Maltbie, Gary Koch Will Not Return to NBC Sports' Golf Coverage in 2023

Maltbie, 71, and Koch, 69, had been with NBC for decades; the network told Golfweek it wants to 'refresh' its commentator lineup.

Two of golf's most recognizable broadcast voices will not return to their familiar posts next year.

Golfweek reported Thursday that Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch will not continue with NBC Sports and Golf Channel in 2023, in a move the network said was made to "refresh" its lineup for the future.

“Roger and Gary have been synonymous with NBC Sports’ golf coverage for decades, having educated and entertained multiple generations of viewers and having made some of the most memorable calls in the history of the game,” Golf Channel executive producer Molly Solomon said in a statement to Golfweek. “Their professionalism and prowess is only exceeded by their character as they have been great teammates and friends to so many of us here. We will be honoring their careers during our coverage of the PNC Championship in December.”

Maltbie, 71, has covered golf for NBC Sports since 1992, while Koch, 69, began full-time with the network in 1997. Both won multiple times as players on the PGA Tour.

Maltbie is renowned as an on-course reporter with a quick wit. Koch will be forever known for his "better than most" call at the 2001 Players Championship when Tiger Woods made a 60-foot downhill triple-breaking putt at the famous 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass.