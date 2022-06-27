Listen: Rory McIlroy Jokes How He'll Be Ready for the British Open

Skip to main content

Rory McIlroy Jokes How He'll Be Ready for the British Open

After missing the last Open at St. Andrews after a freak soccer injury, the 33-year-old won't take any chances leading up to July.

Rory McIlroy joins "Beyond the Clubhouse" in a couple short interviews about a range of topics from the British Open, his love for St. Andrews' Old Course, his mindset for major championships, how his parents have influenced his career, and more.

McIlroy shares how he was spectacularly "underwhelmed" by the storied Old Course when he first played it at age 17. But as he continued his visits to golf's mecca, the course grew on him and he began to appreciate it as now one of his favorite courses among golf's major venues.

McIlroy looks ahead to this July's Open Championship and in a reference to his ruptured achilles from a pick-up soccer game that left him out of the last Open at St. Andrews in 2015, jokes he'll have to wrap himself in "cotton wool for the month of June" so he can be healthy enough in July.

When the Northern Irishman does finally get back to the Old Course for his first major there since 2010, he explains that his course strategy will be simple: avoid the bunkers, keep the ball left off the tee, and produce adequate lag putting.

"I've missed it, it has been a while," McIlroy said.

McIlroy also explains that he's not one to tweak with his clubs for links golf courses like Collin Morikawa did last year. "I feel like I can play the Open Championship tomorrow with the set of clubs that I have, which is a really nice feeling," McIlroy said.

The 33-year-old also shares what his parents have meant to his career and how they've taught him to be selfless, something you can see in the humility he shows towards fans on Tour.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Beyond the Clubhouse coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.

