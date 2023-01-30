Rory McIlroy's Late Surge Edges Patrick Reed at Hero Dubai Desert Classic

The world No. 1 called the final round one of his toughest from a mental standpoint, putting aside emotions from a crazy week.

Rory McIlroy birdied the final two holes to defeat Patrick Reed by a stroke at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on Monday.

McIlroy curled in a 20-footer on the 18th at Emirates Golf Club to edge Reed, who shot a final-round 65 and briefly led on the back nine.

But a 16th-hole bogey by Reed and a par at 17 opened the door for McIlroy, who drove to the edge of the green at the par-4 17th and two-putted to retake the lead.

Reed, playing in the group ahead, birdied the 18th to tie and then waited in scoring to see if he would be in a playoff.

McIlroy’s victory in Dubai capped a wild week in which he and Reed were involved in a spat that saw Reed lightly toss a tee in McIlroy’s direction after the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world failed to acknowledge him on the driving range.

Reed, who now plays for LIV Golf, also was involved in a rules controversy during Sunday’s third round.

"Mentally, today was one of the toughest rounds I've ever had to play; it’d be really easy to let your emotions get in the way,” said McIlroy, who has been a staunch critic of LIV Golf and expressed his frustration earlier in the week about being served a subpoena on Christmas Eve related to a LIV lawsuit. “I just had to really concentrate on focusing on myself. Forget who was up there on the leaderboard."

McIlroy nearly squandered the tournament when his drive on 18 came up inches short of the water. He played his second from the red penalty area line and laid up on the par-5 hole.

Earlier, Reed had eagled the 10th to make up a four-stroke deficit. Reed was seeking his first victory since the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA Tour.