Round 1 Tee Times at 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions will kick off Thursday morning in Maui, at Kapalua's rugged Plantation Course. A field of 39 players, including 17 of the current top-20 in the world, are set to compete. The event's new "elevated" status has attracted a top-caliber field, and a $15 million purse is up for grabs with $2.7 million to the winner. Cam Smith is the defending champion, but he joined LIV Golf and is not in the field. Here are the tee times for round 1:
Round 1 Tee Times at Sentry Tournament of Champions (all times local)
9:30 a.m. -- Adam Svensson
9:35 a.m. -- Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes
9:45 a.m. -- Scott Stallings, Chez Reavie
9:55 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa
10:05 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama
10:15 a.m. -- Cameron Young, Sam Burns
10:25 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Sahith Theegala
10:35 a.m. -- Tom Hoge, Ryan Brehm
10:50 a.m. -- Trey Mullinax, J.J. Spaun
11:00 a.m. -- K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey
11:10 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Russell Henley
11:20 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, Corey Conners
11:30 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Luke List
11:40 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Billy Horschel
11:55 a.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley
12:05 p.m. -- Sungjae Im, Max Homa
12:15 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris
12:25 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim
12:35 p.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm
12:45 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas