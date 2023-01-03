Round 1 Tee Times at 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

The Maui event is set to kick off with 39 participants. Here are the tee times for the opening round at Kapalua.

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions will kick off Thursday morning in Maui, at Kapalua's rugged Plantation Course. A field of 39 players, including 17 of the current top-20 in the world, are set to compete. The event's new "elevated" status has attracted a top-caliber field, and a $15 million purse is up for grabs with $2.7 million to the winner. Cam Smith is the defending champion, but he joined LIV Golf and is not in the field. Here are the tee times for round 1:

Round 1 Tee Times at Sentry Tournament of Champions (all times local)

9:30 a.m. -- Adam Svensson

9:35 a.m. -- Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes

9:45 a.m. -- Scott Stallings, Chez Reavie

9:55 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa

10:05 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama

10:15 a.m. -- Cameron Young, Sam Burns

10:25 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Sahith Theegala

10:35 a.m. -- Tom Hoge, Ryan Brehm

10:50 a.m. -- Trey Mullinax, J.J. Spaun

11:00 a.m. -- K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey

11:10 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Russell Henley

11:20 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, Corey Conners

11:30 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Luke List

11:40 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Billy Horschel

11:55 a.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley

12:05 p.m. -- Sungjae Im, Max Homa

12:15 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris

12:25 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim

12:35 p.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm

12:45 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas