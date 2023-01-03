Skip to main content

Round 1 Tee Times at 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

The Maui event is set to kick off with 39 participants. Here are the tee times for the opening round at Kapalua.

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions will kick off Thursday morning in Maui, at Kapalua's rugged Plantation Course. A field of 39 players, including 17 of the current top-20 in the world, are set to compete. The event's new "elevated" status has attracted a top-caliber field, and a $15 million purse is up for grabs with $2.7 million to the winner. Cam Smith is the defending champion, but he joined LIV Golf and is not in the field. Here are the tee times for round 1:

Round 1 Tee Times at Sentry Tournament of Champions (all times local)

9:30 a.m. -- Adam Svensson
9:35 a.m. -- Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes
9:45 a.m. -- Scott Stallings, Chez Reavie
9:55 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa
10:05 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama
10:15 a.m. -- Cameron Young, Sam Burns
10:25 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Sahith Theegala
10:35 a.m. -- Tom Hoge, Ryan Brehm
10:50 a.m. -- Trey Mullinax, J.J. Spaun
11:00 a.m. -- K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey
11:10 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Russell Henley
11:20 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, Corey Conners
11:30 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Luke List
11:40 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Billy Horschel
11:55 a.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley
12:05 p.m. -- Sungjae Im, Max Homa
12:15 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris
12:25 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim
12:35 p.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm
12:45 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas