Skip to main content

Saturday's Presidents Cup Foursomes Teams Have One Interesting Omission

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele have never lost in foursomes but are not on the U.S. roster for Saturday morning. The U.S. has a comfortable lead, 8-2.
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are pictured on Day 2 of the 2022 Presidents Cup.

The dominant foursomes duo of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are a surprising sit for Saturday morning's session.

CHARLOTTE, N.C — If this were a closer competition, you could easily second-guess Davis Love III on his decision to sit Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay on Saturday morning at the Presidents Cup.

The duo is 2-0 so far at Quail Hollow as the Americans lead the Internationals 8-2 after 10 matches.

But more interesting: Schauffele and Cantlay are 5-0 in foursomes going back to the 2019 Presidents Cup, where they won both their matches in the format at Royal Melbourne. They won both their foursomes matches last year at Whistling Straits in the Ryder Cup. And again on Thursday here.

If you wanted to quibble and were talking about giving guys a break on Saturday, perhaps you’d sit Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in foursomes and put out Schauffele and Cantlay.

With a healthy advantage, such scrutiny is more interesting than it is controversial.

Four players sit out each session on Saturday, and Love had to put somebody on the bench. Tony Finau and Collin Morikawa will be back after sitting out Friday.

Saturday is a long day, with four foursomes matches starting at 7:12 a.m. followed by four four-ball matches beginning at approximately 12:05 p.m.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Love is putting out three teams that have already played together while International captain Trevor Immelman has four of his five teams from Thursday’s foursomes.

Saturday morning's foursomes (times ET): 

  • 7:12 a.m.: Sungjae Im-Corey Conners (Int.) vs. Spieth-Thomas (U.S.)
  • 7:24 a.m.: Adam Scott-Hideki Matsuyama (Int.) vs. Cam Young-Morikawa (U.S.)
  • 7:36 a.m.: K.H. Lee-Tom Kim (Int.) vs. Scottie Scheffler-Sam Burns (U.S.)
  • 7:48 a.m.: Si Woo Kim-Cam Davis (Int.) vs. Tony Finau-Max Homa (U.S.)

Sitting out for the Americans: Cantlay, Schauffele, Billy Horschel and Kevin Kisner.

Sitting out for the Internationals: Christiian Berzuidenhout, Carlos Munoz, Taylor Pendrith and Mito Pereira.

The Americans are more than halfway to the 15.5 points needed for victory.

Sunday will have 12 singles matches.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are pictured on Day 2 of the 2022 Presidents Cup.
News

Saturday's Presidents Cup Foursomes Teams Have One Interesting Omission

By Bob Harig
Max Homa celebrates with U.S. teammates on the 18th green in Day 2 at the 2022 Presidents Cup.
News

Dominant on Paper and Now Showing It, the U.S. Is Turning the Presidents Cup Into a Rout

By Bob Harig
Max Homa yells after winning his match on Day 2 of the 2022 Presidents Cup.
News

Max Homa's Putter Finishes Off Another Lopsided Day for U.S. at Presidents Cup

By Associated Press
Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth celebrate during the second day of the 2022 Presidents Cup.
News

Presidents Cup Day 2: U.S. Takes 8-2 Lead Into Weekend at Quail Hollow

By Morning Read Staff
Thomas Pieters
News

Thomas Pieters Gets Rare Putting Mulligan After Being Distracted Mid-Stroke

By Bob Harig
Taylor Pendrith reacts after missing a par putt on the 18th hole in Day 1 of the 2022 Presidents Cup.
News

It's Getting Late Early for the Internationals, Who Need to Toss Out the Game Plan

By Alex Miceli
Commentary
Tony Finau (left) and Max Homa are pictured on the first tee at Day 1 of the 2022 Presidents Cup.
News

American Rookies Answer the Call in Dominant Opening Day at Quail Hollow

By Associated Press
Teammates Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are pictured in Day 1 of the 2022 Presidents Cup.
News

Here Are the Pairings for Day 2 of the Presidents Cup

By Bob Harig
Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas look on from the first tee on the opening day at the 2022 Presidents Cup.
News

U.S. Takes 4-1 Lead in Presidents Cup As Foursomes Continue to Plague International Team

By Bob Harig