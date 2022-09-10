Skip to main content

Scottie Scheffler Named PGA Tour Player of the Year During ESPN’s College Football GameDay

Scheffler, 26, won four times this season and reportedly won in a landslide vote.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler has been named PGA Tour player if the year for the 2021-22 season.

Scheffler, 26, won four times during the last season and has been ranked No. 1 in the world since late March, just before his win at Augusta National

He received the award on ESPN’s College Game Day show at the University of Texas, where he played on the golf team for four years.

The Tour said Scheffler received 89 percent of the votes cast by players and won over Rory McIlroy and Cam Smith.

Scheffler was the Player of the Year on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019 and won the Arnold Palmer Award as PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year in 2020. He is the first player to win each of those three awards, doing so in the span of four seasons. The awards were established in 1990.

His $14,046,910 in official prize money set a record for a single season in PGA Tour history, a mark previously held by fellow former Texas Longhorn Jordan Spieth ($12,030,465 in 2014-15). In addition to his $5.75 million bonus for finishing No. 2 in the FedExCup standings, Scheffler received $4 million via the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 for finishing the regular season as the FedExCup leader and another $1 million for winning the season-long Aon Risk Reward Challenge. Between official money and bonus programs, Scheffler earned a total of $24,796,910 this season.

Scottie Scheffler watches a chip in the final round of the 2022 Tour Championship.
Scottie Scheffler Named PGA Tour Player of the Year During ESPN's College Football GameDay

