Scottie Scheffler Wins the Masters for His First Major Title, Remains Golf's Hottest Player

Two months ago, the 25-year-old had yet to win on the PGA Tour. Since then he has collected four wins and the world No. 1 ranking -- plus a Masters green jacket.
Scottie Scheffler, pictured on Sunday at Augusta National, won the 2022 Masters.

Scottie Scheffler is a first-time major champion, winning the 86th Masters.

Scottie Scheffler has won the 86th Masters, adding his first major to a career's worth of achievements in two months' time.

Scheffler fired a final-round 71 to win by three shots over Rory McIlroy, who mounted a furious final-round charge with a bogey-free 64 but started well back at the start of Sunday's play.

Cameron Smith, the winner of last month's Players Championship, was in the final pairing with Scheffler and got to within one shot after two consecutive birdies to start the round. But at the par-4 third hole, Scheffler holed a chip from the front of the green while Smith bogeyed from the same position and the gap between the players was three shots again.

Any chance the Australian had to reel in Scheffler were sunk at Augusta National's famous short par-3 12th, when Smith's tee shot faded right of his target and into Rae's Creek. He shot 73 and finished in a tie for third with Ireland's Shane Lowry, five back of Scheffler.

Scheffler's win was his fourth in six starts. Two months ago, he had yet to win on the PGA Tour, but he rattled off wins at the WM Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC-Dell Match Play to rise to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking and become the game's hottest player.

In winning in his third Masters start, Scheffler joins Dustin Johnson (2020), Tiger Woods (2001, 2012), Fred Couples (1992) and Ian Woosnam (1991) as Masters champions to win while holding the No. 1 ranking.

Scheffler attended Highland Park High School in Dallas, Texas, where he played basketball and golf. He won the WM Phoenix Open on Sunday, Feb. 13, and that night former Highland Park High quarterback Matthew Stafford won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Masters win was also a milestone for caddie Ted Scott, who has now carried three winning bags. He caddied for Bubba Watson during the Florida native's victories in 2012 and 2014.

Scottie Scheffler Wins the Masters for His First Major Title, Remains Golf's Hottest Player

Scottie Scheffler, pictured on Sunday at Augusta National, won the 2022 Masters.
