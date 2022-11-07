Scottie Scheffler's Strong Sunday, Tiger's December and Remembering Dow Finsterwald

Also, changes on the DP World Tour's schedule, LIV golfers play in Morocco and a ho-hum ace at Mayakoba

Fore! Things

1. Scottie Scheffler, who took over the No. 1 ranking in late March before yielding to Rory McIlroy last month, had a chance to regain the top spot with a solo second-place finish at Mayakoba. And he gave it a good run, shooting a final-round 62 to finish in a tie for third.

Scottie Scheffler (left) came close in an attempt to retake the world No. 1 spot from Rory McIlroy. Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports

2. Russell Henley’s six-shot 54-hole lead at Mayakoba was the largest on the PGA Tour since Jon Rahm led by the same margin through 54 holes of the 2021 Memorial Tournament. Rahm had to withdraw soon after finishing because he had tested positive for COVID-19. Patrick Cantlay went on to win. Henley won by four over Brian Harman on Sunday for his fourth PGA Tour win and an automatic invitation to the Masters.

3. McIlroy is joining Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the latest reiteration of The Match, which has yet to be formally announced but is reported to be taking place on Dec. 10—under the lights—at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. It is the same venue where the LPGA Tour’s Pelican Championship will be contested this week.

4. Still to be determined: is Woods going to play in the Hero World Challenge, the event that benefits his foundation? The 20-man tournament is scheduled for Dec. 1-4 at Albany in the Bahamas. Three spots remain open in the field.

Fore! More Things

1. Among the DP World Tour schedule changes for the 2022-23 season: four new events in Singapore, Thailand, Japan and Korea; the Irish Open is moving to September; the Italian Open (host of Ryder Cup) to May; there will be a three-week break after the British Open; there’s an increased pool of $8 million for the top eight in the DP World Tour rankings; and an earnings assurance of $150,000.

2. Several LIV golfers participated in the International Series Morocco event won by Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond. David Puig, who made his pro debut at the LIV Chicago event and played college golf at Arizona State, was the third-round leader but finished third. Scott Vincent, another LIV player, finished fourth.

3. Dow Finsterwald, a longtime friend of Arnold Palmer, rules official at the Masters and winner of the 1958 PGA Championship, passed away at age 93. His ’58 PGA victory was over Sam Snead and Billy Casper and the first contested at stroke play. The year prior, Finsterwald lost in the match-play final.

4. Greyson Sigg’s ace at the par-3 10th on Saturday during the third round at Mayakoba is among the more mundane. Sigg had no idea he made an ace. He watched as the ball tracked toward the hole, heard no applause, and only upon walking up to the green did he realize what occurred.

