Fall events right now matter in the 2023 FedEx Cup race, but they'll have a different purpose in advance of the calendar-year schedule return in 2024.

The RSM Classic ends the fall schedule later this month; what will it look like next fall? John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports

More Weekly Read: ‘Old Man’ Collin Morikawa Regrouping | Playing Counts in Tweaked Player Impact Program | Jim Nantz’ Masters Target | Fore! Things

There are just two events left in the fall part of the 2022-23 schedule, with this week’s Houston Open and next week’s RSM Classic among the nine to be played this fall, all with full FedEx Cup points that will continue into 2023.

Things will be considerably different next year, and we are not quite sure yet how it will all look.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced in June that the Tour would be reverting to a calendar-year schedule following the 2023 Tour Championship. That means events played following the Tour Championship in the fall will not be part of the 2024 season—but they will still have bearing on 2023. Got that?

Once the regular season concludes following the Wyndham Championship, the top 70—this year it was the top 125—will advance to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first of three FedEx Cup playoff events. Those 70 players have their positions locked.

Anyone outside of the top 70 is, in theory, still battling for his position for the 2024 season. So far, the Tour has said there will be six events following the Tour Championship for players to determine their fate. In reality, anyone in the top 90 is likely assured of finishing in the top 125, which means full status for 2024. But anyone who is eligible for these events, including those who finished outside of the top 125, has their chance to regain status.

Several things remain undetermined.

Which tournaments will be part of the fall schedule? This year there are nine, so something has to give. The Tour needs to allow time for its Qualifying Tournament, which starting next year will give five spots to the PGA Tour with the rest qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour.

What about international events such as the Zozo Championship (Japan), CJ Cup (South Korea) and WGC-HSBC Champions (China)?

Without FedEx Cup points for the following season, will these tournaments even be relevant? The CJ Cup has been played in the U.S. the last three years while the HSBC Champions has been cancelled three straight years due to COVID-19. Would Zozo be a stand-alone overseas event as it has been the last few years?

There are also rumblings about the viability of the Mayakoba tournament going forward. LIV Golf is said to be targeting the same course for one of its early-season events in 2023.

You could still have tournaments such as the Fortinet Championship, Sanderson Farms, Shriners, CJ Cup (U.S. based), Houston Open and RSM Classic make up the six events.

And while the Masters qualification criteria currently specifies winners of tournaments with a full allocation of FedEx Cup points, it is easy to see Augusta National still inviting the winners of these events while making a change to its invitation wording.

Winners would also get in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, have a chance to improve their world ranking, and perhaps be given some sort of entry into elevated events in 2024 based on performance.

There are still many details to come.