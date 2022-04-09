Masters Announces $15 Million Purse with $2.7 Million to Winner

Skip to main content

2022 Masters Purse, Prize Money, Payouts: Winner to Collect $2.7 Million From $15 Million Purse

Augusta National has increased the total purse by more than $3 million from 2021, when Hideki Matsuyama took home $2.07 million.

The green jacket is the priceless prize to the winner of the Masters Tournament, but the winner on Sunday night at Augusta National will take home a lot of the "other" green.

Augusta National officials have announced a $15 million purse for the 2022 Masters, with $2.7 million to the winner. Solo second and third finishers would also take home seven figures, at $1.62 million and $1.02 million (in the event of ties, the money is split).

Purses in golf have been on an upward trend of late. Last month's Players Championship, the most prestigious event held by the PGA Tour, had a record $20 million purse. Winner Cameron Smith took home $3.6 million, while runner-up Anirban Lahiri won $2.18 million.

Last year's Masters champion, Hideki Matsuyama, won $2.07 million from a purse of nearly $11.5 million. This year's winner will make $630,000 more.

The first Masters champion to earn more than $2 million was Tiger Woods, taking home $2.07 million for his memorable 2019 win. The first player to earn more than $1 million for a win was also Woods, earning $1.008 million from his 2001 win that completed the "Tiger Slam." (Not surprisingly, the five-time champion is the all-time leading money winner at the Masters with $9,556,069.)

The first winner's check at the Masters, in 1934, was all of $1,500 for Horton Smith. The first green jacket was awarded to Sam Snead in 1949.

