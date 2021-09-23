First Look: Scotty Cameron's Phantom X 9.5 Triple Black is Sight to Behold

While it's difficult not to be enamored with the black matte mystique of the putter manufacturer's latest limited-edition offering, there is more than just meets the eye.

An unobtrusive small slant neck is one feature of the Phantom X 9.5 Triple Black putter. Titleist

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 9.5 Triple Black Specs

Length: 33, 34 and 35 inches

33, 34 and 35 inches Price: $750

$750 Available: Oct. 8

If you own a Scotty Cameron putter of any uniqueness at all, you can’t help but treat it like an art piece. You never want to leave the headcover off for fear it might get dinged. You’re hesitant to take it with you on a golf trip, especially if you’re flying, and take the risk it gets pilfered from your travel cover or the airline loses the whole bag altogether. Or leave it on the bag rack at a resort, where clubs seem to grow legs and walk off more often than you think.

Cameron’s newest design fits neatly into that category, not only with the price but the look. The limited-edition Phantom X 9.5 Triple Black putter could be hung on the wall just as easily as put in your bag.

The Phantom X 5.5, which Justin Thomas has made famous, has two wings – one jutting out toward the rear from the toe and one from the heel. For the Phantom X 11, Cameron filled in the blank space and created a full mallet putter. The Phantom X 9.5 is dressier; think tuxedo instead of a suit.

The putter is built with a combination of 303 stainless steel fused with 6061 anodized aluminum. It’s painted with Cameron’s Tour Black matte finish with a misted effect on the aluminum flange. The paint fill is jet black, thus inspiring Cameron to use the car paint term “triple black,” which has evolved into the lexicon of sneakers and athletic wear. And the three sight dots on the top of the putter are Cameron’s trademark translucent red. Finishing off the ensemble is a triple black shaft, specialty headcover and a black “Pistolero” grip.

But the Phantom 9.5 X isn’t just a show model; there’s technology under the hood. According to the company, the precision-milled stainless steel body provides stability and the aluminum sole-flange component allows weight to distributed for optimum moment of inertia (MOI). The face is milled and the putter has two customizable stainless steel heel and toe weights.

Cameron says he uses a great deal of feedback from PGA Tour players for design tweaks in a new model and the biggest takeaway here is a small slant neck, a favorite among the touring professionals. Cameron says the neck is designed to be unobtrusive, to aid in setup and enable the stroke to arc in a mallet putter.