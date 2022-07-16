Shane Lowry Electrifies the Saturday Crowd with Back-to-Back Eagles at British Open

The 2019 champion had just one eagle in his entire British Open career, until the 9th and 10th holes in the third round at the Old Course at St. Andrews.

Playing firm and fast with little wind, The Old Course at St. Andrews has been ripe for the taking by the world's best golfers at the 150th British Open.

But a little luck never hurts either, like what Shane Lowry enjoyed on back-to-back holes in Saturday's third round.

Lowry, the 2019 Open champion at Royal Portrush, made a pair of deuces at the par-4 9th and 10th holes.

His drive on the 352-yard 9th hole was poor, missing left of the green with the flag on the far right, but from the wispy rough he holed out from 43 yards.

The affable Irishman delighted the crowd with that shot, then did it again at the 386-yard par-4 10th. After a 323-yard drive found the fairway, he canned his approach from 46 yards for a second eagle in as many holes.

How good was that for Lowry? In eight previous Open appearances, he had one eagle. Then, in those two holes on Saturday, he had two.

After that hot streak, Lowry cooled off with three bogeys over his next seven holes, but closed with a birdie at the 18th to complete a round of 69 that helped him climb the leaderboard. When he finished his round, he was tied for 11th at 7 under -- with a feat to perhaps relive Saturday night in one of St. Andrews' pubs.