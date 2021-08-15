Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search
Publish date:

Should Phil Mickelson Be a Ryder Cup Captain's Pick?

Ann catches up with golf multi-media personality Kraig Kann about the changing golf media landscape, how the LPGA Tour has grown and who he would pick for the Ryder Cup.
Author:

Listen below to a new episode from host Ann Liguori, who's joined by guest Kraig Kann, to break down the freshest stories in golf. The section on potential Ryder Cup picks begins around the 18:51 mark.

Kann was one of the first GOLF Channel anchors, former chief communications officer at the LPGA, a best-selling author, host of a weekly show on SIRIUS and a White Sox fan.

ryann-otoole-us-open
News

Ryann O’Toole Wins 2021 Women's Scottish Open For Her First Career Victory

Ann Liguori Podcast
News

Should Phil Mickelson Be a Ryder Cup Captain's Pick?

east-lake-golf-clubhouse
News

Forget Everything About the FedEx Cup and Just Watch These Five Guys Chase $15 million

News

Texas Golf Hall of Fame Welcomes Latest Class In Ben Hogan's Hometown

chesson-hadley-ace
News

Watch Chesson Hadley Celebrate His First Pro Ace Like a Boss

russell-henley-2021-wyndham-championship
News

2021 Wyndham Championship: Tee Times, Purse, Prize Money, Payouts from Sedgefield

kramer-hickok-2021-travelers-championship
News

Here Is the TV Schedule and Network For Every Golf Tournament This Week

USATSI_16490392
News

Should Golf Ditch the Olympics?

russell-henley
News

Henley Shoots 62 to Take Lead at Wyndham Championship