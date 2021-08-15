Should Phil Mickelson Be a Ryder Cup Captain's Pick?

Ann catches up with golf multi-media personality Kraig Kann about the changing golf media landscape, how the LPGA Tour has grown and who he would pick for the Ryder Cup.

Listen below to a new episode from host Ann Liguori, who's joined by guest Kraig Kann, to break down the freshest stories in golf. The section on potential Ryder Cup picks begins around the 18:51 mark.

Kann was one of the first GOLF Channel anchors, former chief communications officer at the LPGA, a best-selling author, host of a weekly show on SIRIUS and a White Sox fan.