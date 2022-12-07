The PGA Tour's Wildest Event Is Building On-Site Sportsbook

If you thought the fan experience at the WM Phoenix Open couldn’t get any crazier, think again: The host course is building an on-course sportsbook.

The PGA Tour has teamed up with DraftKings to bring a first-of-its kind on-site sportsbook to TPC Scottsdale, the annual host of the WM Phoenix Open. On Monday, the organizations hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate their new addition to what many refer to as “The People’s Open.” Known for its 16th hole beer showers and festival-like environment, the tournament consistently sets attendance records on the PGA Tour.

“The energy that emanates from TPC Scottsdale each year is unlike anything else in our sport,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. “We will be able to utilize this in a way, with DraftKings, that’s going to benefit fans and those that are interested in sports and sports wagering in a way that’s never been seen before.”

Beginning in 2024, the “19th hole” structure will be open year-round for golfers and fans to watch sports, eat, enjoy a drink and bet on their favorite players. Virtual renderings of the building plans show a 12,000 square-foot compound with a modern feel and endless TV screens for guests seated both indoors and outdoors. It’s a sports fan’s heaven.

The PGA Tour has been involved with DraftKings since 2019, when the betting platform became their official daily fantasy sports partner. Now, with the addition of an on-site sportsbook at one of the Tour’s most popular stops, it is clearer than ever that sports betting will have a large presence in professional golf in years to come.

“In the game of golf, our tournaments are held over four days, they start at 7 a.m., and generally the last golfer is off the course at 7 p.m. There’s 156 players, there’s 30,000 shots. The golf course is held sometimes over three to 400 acres. The amount of opportunities fans have to get to bet on our sports is far greater, far more prolific than any other sport,” Monahan said. “I think now that you’re seeing explosive growth in sports betting in the United States, you’re seeing more and more fans, and more and more people gravitating towards our sport for that reason.”

The 2023 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale is set to be played on the same weekend as the 2023 Super Bowl, also hosted in the Phoenix area. This year’s tournament is one of the PGA Tour’s new “elevated” events, meaning that the top 20 players on tour are expected to be in the field.