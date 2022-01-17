Skip to main content
Steve Stricker, Paul Azinger and the American (Winning) Way

The victorious U.S. Ryder Cup captains share stories from their successes in the biennial matches and respective careers.
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article

Paul Azinger (2008) and Steve Stricker (2021) each led the United States to wins in the Ryder Cup. In this best-of episode of "Golf with Jay Delsing," the captains talk about their winning strategies and their respective careers.  

To listen, click above. For more "Golf with Jay Delsing" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here

