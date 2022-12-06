TaylorMade Launches New P-Series Irons

TaylorMade's acclaimed P700 iron series just got a substantial upgrade, and some of the changes stemmed from specific requests from Tour pros.

On Tuesday, the company announced that three new irons are available for pre-order: the P770, P7MC, and P7MB.

The P770 was initially launched in August 2020, but the 2022 version only builds on the club's ability to provide added distance and forgiveness, as well as a superior feel. The newest model includes a thinner top line, less offset in the longer irons, and when compared to the P790 (one of TaylorMade's most popular irons) it has a shorter blade length.

The new P770 has a plethora of technology built within the face. "SpeedFoam Air" dampens the sound of the shot and a "Thru-Slot Speed Pocket" releases additional ball speed and forgiveness on the low end of the iron head. As beneficial as these features may be, what's most important is that they are hidden.

"We wanted to take as much performance and hide it on the inside of the iron to where you look at it and it just looks like a clean and classic iron with the pearl satin chrome finish and hint of mirror on the toe," said Matt Bovee, TaylorMade’s director of irons product creation. "On the inside, the technology we have poured into this iron creates a product that we believe is truly one of one in this space."

As for the P7MC and P7MB irons, TaylorMade employed their trademarked Compact Grain Forging process, which uses 2,000 tons of pressure—twice the amount that compares to industry standard. The method allows for the ultimate precision.

That precision was further prioritized when PGA Tour players Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa submitted feedback on the P7MB which was directly implemented into the latest model.

TaylorMade's newest P7MB irons were designed based on specific feedback from Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa. TaylorMade Golf

"The narrower sole width of the P7MB is a direct result of testing and feedback from Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and our TaylorMade Tour pros," said Bovee. "Rory and Collin worked with us to identify the right sole geometry and bounce to match what they were looking for and we perfected that with P7MB. Having two of the best players in the world being a driving force behind the design of this iron have us extremely excited to bring it to the marketplace.”

McIlroy and Morikawa's notes gave the irons a more minimalist profile, allowing for heightened shot-shaping and trajectory control. The narrower sole gives the club a totally unique turf interaction sensation.

The P7MB, P7MC, and P770 retail at $1299 (steel) and $1499 (graphite) for a seven-piece set.