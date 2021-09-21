Team Europe's Ryder Cup Hype Video is Off-the-Charts Great

September 21, 2021
Team Europe's Hype Video is 2:33 of White-Knuckle Fun

The European Team's exceptionally well done inspirational video is a must-watch no matter which side you root for.
Author:

To kick off Ryder Cup week, Europe produced an inspirational video that reminds its players about the select company they’re in:

“You sit here as one of the 12 lucky few,” the narrator says. “But you will only stand up and be counted if you know the true worth of your number.”

What follows is a pantheon of Europe’s Ryder Cup greats — including José María Olazábal, Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie and Tony Jacklin — ticking off their spots on the list.

This year’s team includes Lee Westwood (No. 118), Sergio Garcia (120) and rookie Bernd Wiesberger, who is currently the last entry on the list at 164.

Europe begins its defense of the cup on Friday at Whistling Straits. The teams were on the course for practice rounds Tuesday afternoon.

