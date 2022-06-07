These Are the Team Names, Captains and Rosters For LIV Golf's Inaugural Event

The LIV Golf Invitational Series launched its 12 teams on Tuesday and captains chose three players each via a live draft.

When the LIV Golf Invitational Series was formed earlier this year, it promised a different kind of golf format, including a four-man team competition along with individual play over 54 holes.

On Tuesday, those teams were named and drafted for the inaugural event beginning Thursday at Centurion Club outside London.

MORE: How to watch the LIV Golf Debut Event

Team names have golf connotations, with "GC" for golf club at the end of the name. Captains drafted their own teams with 54 seconds allotted per pick, in a nod to the LIV Golf name. The team purse this week is $5 million for the top three teams, with $3 million to be split among the winning team.

These are the teams with their captains (in bold):

4 ACES GC

Dustin Johnson

Shaun Norris

Oliver Bekker

Kevin Yuan

HY FLYERS GC

Phil Mickelson

Justin Harding

TK Chantananuwat (a)

Chase Koepka



PUNCH GC

Wade Ormsby

Matt Jones

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Blake Windred

CLEEKS GC

Martin Kaymer

Pablo Larrazabal

JC Ritchie

Ian Snyman

IRON HEADS GC

Kevin Na

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Hideto Tanihara

Viraj Madappa

SMASH GC

Sihwan Kim

Scott Vincent

Jinichiro Kozuma

Itthipat Buranatanyarat

CRUSHERS GC

Peter Uihlein

Richard Bland

Phachara Khongwatmai

Travis Smyth

MAJESTICKS GC

Ian Poulter

Lee Westwood

Sam Horsfield

Laurie Canter

STINGER GC

Louis Oosthuizen

Hennie du Plessis

Charl Schwartzel

Branden Grace

FIREBALLS GC

Sergio Garcia

David Puig (a)

James Piot (a)

Jediah Morgan

NIBLICKS GC

Graeme McDowell

Bernd Wiesberger

Turk Pettit

Oliver Fisher

TORQUE GC

Talor Gooch

Hudson Swafford

Adrian Otaegui

Andy Ogletree

At the end of the draft, captains Kevin Na and Peter Uihlein made a trade, with Na's team getting Hideto Tanihara and Uihlein's team getting Richard Bland.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series is part of LIV Golf Investments, which says its mission is to “make strategic investments in golf to enhance the global golf ecosystem and unlock the sport’s untapped worldwide potential." The Public Investment Fund, an autonomous wealth fund administered by the government of Saudi Arabia, is the main shareholder.

LIV Golf's next event after London will be at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, in Portland, Oregon, June 30-July 2.