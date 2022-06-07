Skip to main content

These Are the Team Names, Captains and Rosters For LIV Golf's Inaugural Event

The LIV Golf Invitational Series launched its 12 teams on Tuesday and captains chose three players each via a live draft.

When the LIV Golf Invitational Series was formed earlier this year, it promised a different kind of golf format, including a four-man team competition along with individual play over 54 holes.

On Tuesday, those teams were named and drafted for the inaugural event beginning Thursday at Centurion Club outside London.

MORE: How to watch the LIV Golf Debut Event

Team names have golf connotations, with "GC" for golf club at the end of the name. Captains drafted their own teams with 54 seconds allotted per pick, in a nod to the LIV Golf name. The team purse this week is $5 million for the top three teams, with $3 million to be split among the winning team.

These are the teams with their captains (in bold):

4 ACES GC
Dustin Johnson
Shaun Norris
Oliver Bekker
Kevin Yuan

HY FLYERS GC
Phil Mickelson
Justin Harding
TK Chantananuwat (a)
Chase Koepka

PUNCH GC
Wade Ormsby
Matt Jones
Ryosuke Kinoshita
Blake Windred

CLEEKS GC
Martin Kaymer
Pablo Larrazabal
JC Ritchie
Ian Snyman

IRON HEADS GC
Kevin Na
Sadom Kaewkanjana
Hideto Tanihara
Viraj Madappa

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

SMASH GC
Sihwan Kim
Scott Vincent
Jinichiro Kozuma
Itthipat Buranatanyarat

CRUSHERS GC
Peter Uihlein
Richard Bland
Phachara Khongwatmai
Travis Smyth

MAJESTICKS GC
Ian Poulter
Lee Westwood
Sam Horsfield
Laurie Canter

STINGER GC
Louis Oosthuizen
Hennie du Plessis
Charl Schwartzel
Branden Grace

FIREBALLS GC
Sergio Garcia
David Puig (a)
James Piot (a)
Jediah Morgan

NIBLICKS GC
Graeme McDowell
Bernd Wiesberger
Turk Pettit
Oliver Fisher

TORQUE GC
Talor Gooch
Hudson Swafford
Adrian Otaegui
Andy Ogletree

At the end of the draft, captains Kevin Na and Peter Uihlein made a trade, with Na's team getting Hideto Tanihara and Uihlein's team getting Richard Bland.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series is part of LIV Golf Investments, which says its mission is to “make strategic investments in golf to enhance the global golf ecosystem and unlock the sport’s untapped worldwide potential." The Public Investment Fund, an autonomous wealth fund administered by the government of Saudi Arabia, is the main shareholder.

LIV Golf's next event after London will be at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, in Portland, Oregon, June 30-July 2.

Dustin Johnson lines up a putt at the 2022 Masters Tournament.
News

These Are the Team Names, Captains and Rosters For LIV Golf's Inaugural Event

By Morning Read Staff8 minutes ago
Justin Thomas waves to the crowd on Sunday at the 2022 PGA Championship.
News

Here Are TV Times for the RBC Canadian Open and Other Pro Tours

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Course of Life Podcast
Podcasts

Listen: Handshakes, Majors and LIV Golf, with Guest Scott Mulligan

By Michael Russell and Alex Lauzon2 hours ago
Gaming-Golf-Canadian
News

How to Bet a Strong Canadian Open Field at Quirky, Short St. George’s GC

By Jeff Ritter, Jeff Erickson and Scott Jenstad2 hours ago
U.S. Open flag
News

The USGA Will Not Block LIV Golf Players From Next Week's U.S. Open

By Bob Harig5 hours ago
Canadian PGA Tour golfer Adam Hadwin points out a putting line.
Gambling

2022 RBC Canadian Open: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for St. George’s Golf & Country Club

By Daniel Wooters5 hours ago
Phil Mickelson returns to golf this week at the debut LIV Golf event outside London.
News

How to Watch the LIV Golf Debut Event in London

By Morning Read Staff6 hours ago
Rory McIlroy is pictured at the 2021 PGA Championship.
News

2022 RBC Canadian Open: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

By Morning Read Staff6 hours ago
Tiger Woods is shown on Saturday at the 2022 PGA Championship.
News

Tiger Woods Withdraws From U.S. Open, Looks Ahead to British Open

By Bob Harig7 hours ago