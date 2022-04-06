Skip to main content

Ted Scott, Caddie to Scottie Scheffler, Knows Augusta (and Knows His Man is Ready to Win)

Scott caddied for Bubba Watson for each of his Masters triumphs, and he says Scheffler is a great fit for Augusta.

In this new episode, caddie Ted Scott shares what it's like to loop for the new World No. 1 and why 25-year-old Scottie Scheffler is such an old soul. What makes him tick? How has Scott been able to adapt to Scheffler to the tune of three wins in less than 15 starts together? Scott dives in and answers.

Scott, you may recall, caddied for each of Bubba Watson's wins in 2012 and 2014. Scott shares how Scheffler's game matches up with Augusta.

"Obviously at Augusta you have to putt well to play well, but you really have to hit your iron shots well in order to putt well because you can't putt well at Augusta from the wrong places. You have to put the ball in the right spots on the greens," Scott says.

"The first thing I'm going to try to do from a strategy standpoint is help him dial in the right distances and help him believe in the clubs that he's hitting so he finds the correct shelf so he can have a legitimate putt and get out of there with a par or possibly a birdie," Scott says. "That's kind of what you need to do there. You always hear the back nine on Sunday because there are those roars, and you can shoot a 32 and win that tournament. They give you the opportunity, but you have to execute well and the pressure there is immense."

Hit the play button to listen to the entire interview, and look for more episodes of Beyond the Clubhouse coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.

