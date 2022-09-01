Complete Tee Times, Groups for LIV Golf Invitational Boston

Cam Smith will play alongside Dustin Johnson and Henrik Stenson in his first round as a LIV golfer.

Tee times for the LIV Golf Boston event are posted, and the new recruits will be grouped up with some of LIV Golf's original members.

Phil Mickelson, who is captain of a team called "Hy Flyers," will play with Sergio Garcia and new LIV member Marc Leishman.

Bryson DeChambeau, who has also been with LIV from its early days, will play with newly signed Joaquin Niemann and Talor Gooch.

And LIV's most notable new signee, Cam Smith, currently No. 2 in the World Ranking, will play with Dustin Johnson and fellow British Open champion Henrik Stenson.

Play will begin at 1:15 ET with a shotgun start. You can see the full betting odds for LIV Golf Boston here.

Complete Tee Times, Groups for LIV Golf Boston

Hole 1: Henrik Stenson, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson

Hole 2: Joaquin Niemann, Talor Gooch, Bryson DeChambeau

Hole 3: Harold Varner III, Patrick Reed, Paul Casey

Hole 4: Anirban Lahiri, Jason Kokrak, Ian Poulter

Hole 5: Kevin Na, Charles Howell III, Bernd Wiesberger

Hole 6: Wade Ormsby, Richard Bland, Sadom Kaewkanjana

Hole 7: Shaun Norris, Jediah Morgan, Sihwan Kim

Hole 8: Phachara Khongwatmai, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Chase Koepka

Hole 10: Laurie Canter, Scott Vincent, James Piot

Hole 11: Turk Pettit, Graeme McDowell, Peter Uihlein

Hole 12: Pat Perez, Hudson Swafford, Sam Horsfield

Hole 13: Adrian Otaegui, Matt Jones, Charl Schwartzel

Hole 15: Carlos Ortiz, Branden Grace, Cameron Tringale

Hole 16: Lee Westwood, Matthew Wolff, Martin Kaymer

Hole 17: Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Marc Leishman

Hole 18: Abraham Ancer, Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen