Complete Tee Times, Groups for LIV Golf Invitational Boston

Tee Times, Groups for LIV Golf Invitational Boston
Tee times for the LIV Golf Boston event are posted, and the new recruits will be grouped up with some of LIV Golf's original members.
Phil Mickelson, who is captain of a team called "Hy Flyers," will play with Sergio Garcia and new LIV member Marc Leishman.
Bryson DeChambeau, who has also been with LIV from its early days, will play with newly signed Joaquin Niemann and Talor Gooch.
And LIV's most notable new signee, Cam Smith, currently No. 2 in the World Ranking, will play with Dustin Johnson and fellow British Open champion Henrik Stenson.
Play will begin at 1:15 ET with a shotgun start. You can see the full betting odds for LIV Golf Boston here.
Complete Tee Times, Groups for LIV Golf Boston
Hole 1: Henrik Stenson, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson
Hole 2: Joaquin Niemann, Talor Gooch, Bryson DeChambeau
Hole 3: Harold Varner III, Patrick Reed, Paul Casey
Hole 4: Anirban Lahiri, Jason Kokrak, Ian Poulter
Hole 5: Kevin Na, Charles Howell III, Bernd Wiesberger
Hole 6: Wade Ormsby, Richard Bland, Sadom Kaewkanjana
Hole 7: Shaun Norris, Jediah Morgan, Sihwan Kim
Hole 8: Phachara Khongwatmai, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Chase Koepka
Hole 10: Laurie Canter, Scott Vincent, James Piot
Hole 11: Turk Pettit, Graeme McDowell, Peter Uihlein
Hole 12: Pat Perez, Hudson Swafford, Sam Horsfield
Hole 13: Adrian Otaegui, Matt Jones, Charl Schwartzel
Hole 15: Carlos Ortiz, Branden Grace, Cameron Tringale
Hole 16: Lee Westwood, Matthew Wolff, Martin Kaymer
Hole 17: Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Marc Leishman
Hole 18: Abraham Ancer, Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen