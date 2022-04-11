Thad Layton Preserves Arnold Palmer Design Legacy, Establishes Own Name

For the 46-year-old course architect, keeping the Arnold Palmer Design Company relative these last few years has not been easy, but he has thrived under the challenge.

Thad Layton, left, and Arnold Palmer on site at one of their Many designs. Courtesy of Thad Layton

Thad Layton is out for a Sunday evening, playing a solo nine at Fasano Las Piedras in Punta Del Este, Uruguay, a course he co-designed in 2013. It’s quiet, so he has plenty of time to talk over the phone between shots and discuss how tough have these last five and a half years been since his boss passed away.

His short-but-sweet LinkedIn page tells the happy story of a man who has only ever had one job. Unlike many 46-year-olds who list numerous positions at numerous different firms, Layton has been with the same company since graduating from Mississippi State University 22 years ago.

Shortly after completing his Landscape Architecture and Turfgrass Management studies, he joined Arnold Palmer, and his partner Ed Seay, at the Arnold Palmer Design Company in Ponte Vedra, Florida. And he’s never had any reason to move. Not even in September 2016 when Palmer suffered serious complications from heart problems and died at the age of 87. Seay had died in 2007.

Since that sad day when golf lost one of its most revered figures and Layton lost his hero, friend and boss, he has experienced only two of the five accepted stages of grief. But lest you think he still has three to go, Layton met with the first — denial — and then bypassed the middle three before heading straight for the last — acceptance.

"I was probably in denial for a while," says Layton, who serves as senior golf course architect and vice president at Arnold Palmer Design Company. “Arnold was an old man and obviously going downhill physically, so we knew it was just a matter of time. But, despite the fact we’d made contingencies, I still wasn’t ready for it. It was hard to watch a lion become weak and not trust his old powers anymore."

While the anger, bargaining and depression parts never really happened, Layton does acknowledge a moment of sadness crept in during the funeral in Palmer's hometown of Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Jim Nantz gave a eulogy that made Layton tear up.

“And I got pretty emotional afterwards when Mr. Palmer’s co-pilot, Pete Luster, performed a fly-past in [Palmer's] Citation X,” Layton says.

As Layton continues to walk the course he designed together with his boss, Layton rattles off a few memories that highlight the special relationship they had, and it’s eerie how his recollections mirror those of his colleague, fellow senior golf course architect and company vice president Brandon Johnson.

Both stress how down to earth Palmer was — he’d sing along to the same country music CDs in the car that they did and he’d happily eat dinner in a truck stop with the crew at the end of a hard day. Th