The Best U.S. Open Bet is a Rising Star Whose Odds are 28-1 This Week

This week the Gaming Golf Podcast previews the U.S. Open. Are any LIV Golfers worth a punt? Can a sleeper emerge and actually win? Our hosts make their best bets, fades and sleepers for Brookline.

It's been a surreal week in golf, as the new LIV Golf circuit has dominated news coverage ahead of this U.S. Open at Brookline. But it's time to get into fantasy games and gambling for the week ahead, and amid all the controversy, our hosts love the odds on some of the players on the board. Rotowire contributor and high-stakes fantasy player Scott Jenstad joins Morning Read's Jeff Ritter to break it down. Let's get to the picks:

Daily Fantasy Picks for U.S. Open

Here are our hosts' picks for Daily Fantasy, with price tiers provided by DraftKings.

$10,000 tier: RItter likes Rory McIlroy, while Jenstad prefers Jon Rahm.

$9,000 tier: Ritter goes Xander Schauffele, while Jenstad also likes Schauffele, plus Will Zalatoris and Shane Lowry.

$8,000 tier: Ritter opts for Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns and Max Homa. Jenstad is also on Burns and Homa, and he also picks Daniel Berger.

$7,000 tier: Ritter takes Seamus Power, Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im and the always-underrated Davis Riley. Jenstad also likes Im and Riley, and adds Corey Conners and Mito Pereira.

$6,000 tier: Ritter opts for Kevin Kisner, Ryan Fox and Mackenzie Hughes. Jenstad goes Fox, Adri Arnaus and Marcel Schneider.

Ritter and Jenstad's picks overlap with Schauffele, Burns, Homa, Im and Riley. They agree that their favorite bet on the board is Sam Burns at 28-1.

Picks to Win U.S. Open in Standard Betting Pools

Here's what's on our hosts' tickets this week, with odds from the SI Sportsbook:

Scott Jenstad: Xander Schauffele (22-1), Sam Burns (28-1), Shane Lowry (28-1) Daniel Berger (50-1), Davis Riley (66-1) Ryan Fox Top-10 (14-1), Adri Arnaus Top-10 (18-10

Jeff Ritter: Rory McIlroy (10-1), Xander Schauffele (22-1), Max Homa (40-1), Keegan Bradley Top 5 (15-1), Davis Riley Top-5 (11-1)

Picks to Win U.S. Open for One-and-Done Pools

In one-and-done pools, you can only pick the same player once per calendar year. Here are our hosts' picks to win this week:

Jeff Erickson (picking while on vacation in Ireland): Cam Smith
Scott Jenstad: Sam Burns
Jeff Ritter: Xander Schauffele

Watch the video above, and hit the play button below to listen. Look for more new episodes of Gaming Golf coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network

