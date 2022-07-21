'The Golf Show' Kicks Off With a Question: How Great Was This Major Season?

Kathy Bissell and SI.com/Morning Read contributor Gary Van Sickle share their years of knowledge around the game in this new podcast.

The first episode of "The Golf Show" with Kathy Bissell and Gary Van Sickle features a discussion on whether the five big events of 2022 — the majors and The Players — made up the best year of majors in the 21st century and if not, what was better.

Other segments are "Once Upon a Time," a look back at a behind-the-scenes anecdote from the making of the original Golf Show (a syndicated TV series created by Bissell); "The Big Quiz," four brain-teasing questions; "A Senior Moment," where, if we're able to remember, is an update into the Power Performance rankings, created by Bissell, which is effectively the World Golf Rankings for PGA Tour Champions (since the tour doesn't rank them); and "I Predict," where the two co-hosts/co-conspirators make major predictions about what's going to happen in golf in the near future.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.