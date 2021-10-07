    • October 7, 2021
    The U.S. Ryder Cup Celebration Included a Caddie Mosh Pit

    Collin Morikawa's caddie, J.J. Jakovac, shares fun stories from Whistling Straits, including Phil Mickelson's color commentary over the team's radios and the wild celebration that followed.
    Author:

    In this new episode, Collin Morikawa’s caddie, J.J. Jakovac, shares what it was like inside the ropes for Team USA’s win and celebration at the Ryder Cup. He even shares fun insight into the way Assistant Captain Phil Mickelson added his personality to the team. This included some color commentary over the team’s radio. “I can’t really repeat much of it, but he was definitely auditioning for an NBC commentating job at some point down the line because it was pretty funny stuff. Phil was having fun,” Jakovac said.

    So what did it sound like? Phil calling a golf shot went something like this:

    “Ladies and gentlemen Collin Morikawa just struck a majestic 5-iron high cut rolling out to 18 feet, landing on a daisy,” Jakovac jokingly recalled. “He was kind of getting colorful, it was pretty funny.”

    Phil, colorful? What a surprise.

    Jakovac went on to share what it meant to be a part of the Cup-clinching match for the U.S. team for the second time. (Jakovac was also on the bag for Ryan Moore in 2016 when he clinched the Ryder Cup against Lee Westwood.)

    Jakovac went on to describe the US celebration Sunday night. Caddies and players poured champagne on each other’s heads and into each other’s mouths, games of cornhole and ping pong broke out at the team hotel, and once the music started both Jakovac and Michael Greller “had a bit of a mosh pit going on.”

    Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more episodes of Beyond the Clubhouse coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.

    Collin Morikawa Ryder Cup

