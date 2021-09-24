September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search
Publish date:

The US Ryder Cup Team Does Not Truly Represent the United States

Morning Read letters sound off on Ryder Cup teams, American fan behavior and the toughness of Skip Alexander.
Author:
from-the-inbox-logo

We want to hear from you, the readers of SI.com and Morning Read, on anything happening in the world of golf. Send your thoughts to us at inbox@morningread.com. We read them all and include the best in upcoming articles.

The American Team Doesn't Represent America

I'll watch most of the Ryder Cup and I'll enjoy the theatrical competition that goes with what basically is an all-star game between a team of players from the USA and a team of players from Europe; many of whom live full time in the USA. It has become the ultimate in made-for-TV golf.

What I cannot stand however is the constant reference to the US team "representing" the United States. This undiversified team of uber-wealthy, privileged narcissists represents only the uber-wealthy, privileged narcissists of our country, the 1%.

If our team really wants to represent the USA, maybe they should join the Army or Marines for two years, and carry an M-16 issued by the government at Kabul Airport instead of prototype drivers provided by their sponsors at Whistling Straits. That would show true patriotism, much more so than wearing clothes with red, white and blue colors for which they paid nothing.

Which brings me to another issue. If the PGA of America wants to promote our Ryder Cup Team as representing the USA, why hasn't Larry Nelson, a Vietnam veteran, ever been considered for captain? His three majors are more than Steve Stricker (0 majors). Davis Love (1) and Jim Furyk (1) combined.

So stop with the patriotic references. Call it what it is.

Charlie J.
Fairfax, VA 

The American fans' booing is 'absolutely disgusting'

I find the booing by the American spectators against the Europeans to be absolutely disgusting.

It makes me feel somewhat ashamed to be an American and I find myself leaning for a victory for Europe.

Gary R.
Fayetteville, New York

Keep the letters coming

Blaine W. nailed it . Reader’s input was always the best section!

William E.
St. Augustine

Skip Alexander's Generation Was the 'Toughest of all Time'

Really enjoyed your article on Skip Alexander and I will tell you why.

My dad was an avid golfer at that time, 2 handicap and we lived in St. Petersburg. Well my dad's name was Howard as was my grandfather and me. You see where I am coming from. Needed a nick name so he named me Skip after Skip Alexander, didn’t know my real name until I was in first grade.

After reading about what he went through I continue to see why this generation is known as the toughest of all time. Thank you for the great article.

Skip M.
Sacramento, California

from-the-inbox-logo
News

The US Ryder Cup Team Does Not Truly Represent the United States

19 seconds ago
The first tee at the Ryder Cup.
News

Live Updates from Whistling Straits

5 minutes ago
Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger at the 2021 Ryder Cup.
News

The American Team is Right Where it Wants to Be After a Somewhat Surprising Morning at the Straits

52 minutes ago
Jordan Spieth (left) and Justin Thomas on the range at Whistling Straits.
News

2021 Ryder Cup: Tee Times, Pairings

1 hour ago
Rahm-Sergio-Match1
News

Hot Putting, Emotions and a Splash of Gamesmanship: Match 1 Was Worthy Start to Ryder Cup

3 hours ago
Captain Paul Azinger (right) celebrates the American Ryder Cup victory in 2008 with Kenny Perry (middle) and Chad Campbell.
News

2021 Ryder Cup: TV Times, Schedule, Scoring, Format, How it Works, Rosters, History

5 hours ago
Bryson DeChambeau has the potential to fire up crowds this week like no one else.
News

If Bryson DeChambeau is so long off the tee, why did Steve Stricker bench him for Friday morning?

18 hours ago
Live-From-Ryder-Cup-Podcast
Podcasts

Sports Illustrated Writer Discusses Her First Ryder Cup, and Why U.S. Will Win

19 hours ago
Beyond the Clubhouse
Podcasts

Bryson DeChambeau's Caddie Reveals How They Will Navigate the Ryder Cup

20 hours ago