Tiger, Tiger, Tiger — There's Always Something to T

When Tiger Woods swings a club or says something, he tends to move the needle. The events of the past week are a clear indication of that, and host Jay Delsing discusses the latest.

Tiger Woods has been in the news quite a bit of late and host Jay Delsing dives in with a dissection into his future, videos of his swing, the Hero World Challenge and more. Delsing also discusses Colin Morikawa and why he flies under most golf radars, along with the 15 to 20 best courses to play that you have never heard of — including a number of Alister MacKenzie gems.

