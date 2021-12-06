Tiger, Tiger, Tiger — There's Always Something to T

Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Tiger, Tiger, Tiger

When Tiger Woods swings a club or says something, he tends to move the needle. The events of the past week are a clear indication of that, and host Jay Delsing discusses the latest.
Author:
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article

Tiger Woods has been in the news quite a bit of late and host Jay Delsing dives in with a dissection into his future, videos of his swing, the Hero World Challenge and more. Delsing also discusses Colin Morikawa and why he flies under most golf radars, along with the 15 to 20 best courses to play that you have never heard of — including a number of Alister MacKenzie gems.

To listen, click above. For more "Golf with Jay Delsing" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here

Tags
terms:
Golf With Jay DelsingTiger WoodsCollin Morikawa

Golf with Jay Delsing - Article
