Tiger Woods's 2010 Masters Sunday Red Shirt Drawing Big Bids at Auction

No other Woods Sunday shirts from the Masters are said to be owned privately; another notable item selling this weekend is a 103-year-old medal.

A Tiger Woods Sunday red shirt from the Masters is a first on the auction block. Courtesy Golden Age Auctions

This weekend, two interesting pieces of golf memorabilia are up for sale and while one is not for the faint of heart, the other is financially in most collectors’ wheelhouses.

The first is the signed Tiger Woods Sunday red shirt he wore in the final round of the 2010 Masters.

It was Woods's historic return after the Thanksgiving night festivities that ultimately forced Woods to take a hiatus for four months from professional golf.

Woods would finish T4 with South Korean K.J. Choi, behind winner Phil Mickelson, Lee Westwood and Anthony Kim.

On Friday afternoon the shirt had been bid up to $59,590 on the Golden Age Auctions website, closing at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. The final price won't approach what the "Tiger Slam" irons brought and may not come close to what one of his backup Scotty Cameron putters sold for, but it's still a high-dollar piece of Tiger history.

The second item selling this weekend is a Professional Golfers Association Victory Medal.

Awarded in 1919 for an event played at St. Andrews that was organized by the PGA and sponsored by the Daily Mail newspaper, the two-day, 72-hole event over two days in May was considered a substitute in some ways for the British Open that had been suspended beginning in 1915 due to World War I and would not resume until 1920.

Courtesy Graham Budd Auctions

The winners, George Duncan and Abe Mitchell, beat 58 other players shooting 312, but did not play in a playoff.

The name Abe Mitchell may seem familiar, he has firmly been affixed on top of the Ryder Cup since 1927 when the first Ryder Cup was contested in Worcester, Mass.

The current bid for the medal (Lot 129) is just 850 GBP (about $1,045) on the Graham Budd Auctions site and the auction closes at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.