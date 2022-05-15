Tiger Woods Arrives at Southern Hills for PGA Championship Week

TULSA, Okla. -Tiger Woods arrived at Southern Hills on Sunday afternoon for practice in advance of the PGA Championship.







Woods played alone with his caddie, Joe LaCava. His friend Rob McNamara also walked along.



The 15-time major winner appears set to make his first start since the Masters last month, where he returned amid significant fanfare. It was his first official tournament since suffering severe injuries to his right leg in a February 2021 car crash.



Woods finished 47th but considered just playing and finishing a victory.



He had been unclear about his plans for the PGA Championship due to the recovery expected after playing and walking at the Masters.



McNamara said Woods stayed busy while working his way back. He played an 18-hole practice round on April 28 here.



He later joined Gary Woodland on the fifth hole.