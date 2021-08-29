Tiger Woods' Backup Putter Sells for a Whopping $393,300

Scotty Cameron red-dot putter is believed to be only one of seven in the world and is the record price paid for a golf club.

A golf collector or collectors just paid $393,300 for a rare Tiger Woods-owned Scotty Cameron backup putter, thought to be one of only seven in the world. It's believed to be the highest price paid for a single club.

"The golf collecting market took a big step forward last night," Golden Age's Ryan Carey said. "We are thrilled. The golf collecting market has long lagged behind other sports. Not anymore. Not with this auction. Not with this putter."

Here's the final auction listing from Golden Age Golf Auctions' summer event, which ended at 7 p.m. ET on Aug. 29.

We wrote about Tiger's putter a few weeks back, which Carey called the "golden grail" of golf collecting.

That $393.3K is a big chunk of change but was not the priciest item in this auction. That honor belongs to this 1974 Masters Trophy, which sold for $523,483.20:

Gary Player won the 1974 Masters, but didn't get this trophy.

Golden Age Golf Auctions

The rarity of these trophies, first awarded in 1993, is a big reason they sell for so much, according to Golden Age. "Save for a couple larger trophies produced for the hall of fame and other museums, the only way to obtain a Masters Tournament trophy is to go out and win the Masters."

You can see all the auction items and final prices here.