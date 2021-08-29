August 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search
Publish date:

Tiger Woods' Backup Putter Sells for a Whopping $393,300

Scotty Cameron red-dot putter is believed to be only one of seven in the world and is the record price paid for a golf club.
Author:

A golf collector or collectors just paid $393,300 for a rare Tiger Woods-owned Scotty Cameron backup putter, thought to be one of only seven in the world. It's believed to be the highest price paid for a single club.

"The golf collecting market took a big step forward last night," Golden Age's Ryan Carey said. "We are thrilled. The golf collecting market has long lagged behind other sports. Not anymore. Not with this auction. Not with this putter." 

Here's the final auction listing from Golden Age Golf Auctions' summer event, which ended at 7 p.m. ET on Aug. 29.

tiger-woods-backup-scotty-cameron-auction

We wrote about Tiger's putter a few weeks back, which Carey called the "golden grail" of golf collecting. 

That $393.3K is a big chunk of change but was not the priciest item in this auction. That honor belongs to this 1974 Masters Trophy, which sold for $523,483.20:

Gary Player won the 1974 Masters, but didn't get this trophy.Golden Age Golf Auctions

Gary Player won the 1974 Masters, but didn't get this trophy.
Golden Age Golf Auctions

The rarity of these trophies, first awarded in 1993, is a big reason they sell for so much, according to Golden Age. "Save for a couple larger trophies produced for the hall of fame and other museums, the only way to obtain a Masters Tournament trophy is to go out and win the Masters."

You can see all the auction items and final prices here.

tiger-woods-backup-scotty-cameron-auction
News

Tiger Woods' Backup Putter Sells for a Whopping $393,300

jon-rahm-2020-bmw-championship
News

2021 BMW Championship: How to Watch the Final Round, History, Winners

tiger-woods-1996-greater-milwaukee-open
News

What It was Like When Tiger Woods Made His Pro Debut at the Greater Milwaukee Open

tiger-woods-2019-masters
News

Tiger Woods' 25 Greatest Career Achievements

kramer-hickok-2021-travelers-championship
News

Here Is the TV Schedule and Network For Every Golf Tournament This Week

jon-rahm-2021-us-open-fist-pump
News

2021 BMW Championship: Purse, Payouts, Prize Money Breakdown

Bryson DeChambeau, positive COVID-19 test
News

DeChambeau, Cantlay Tied at BMW After Bryson's Wild Day

Bryson-Dechambeau-bmw-champ
News

DeChambeau Narrowly Misses 59 at Caves Valley

steve-stricker-2021-senior-players
News

Should Steve Stricker Pair Bryson and Brooks at the Ryder Cup?