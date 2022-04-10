Skip to main content

Tiger Woods Confirms He Will Play British Open at St. Andrews, Unsure on PGA Championship

After playing four rounds at Augusta National, Tiger Woods confirmed that he'll be at the 150th British Open in July at St. Andrews.

Tiger Woods confirmed on Sunday after his final round at Augusta National that he will play in July at the British Open in St. Andrews in Scotland.

"I am looking forward to St. Andrews, that is near and dear to my heart and I've won two Opens there," Woods said to Sky Sports. "It's the home of golf, it's my favorite course in the world.

Woods did not commit to the PGA Championship, a little more than a month away, on May 19-22 at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He also reiterated what he has said in recent months about playing a limited number of tournaments.

"I won't be playing a full schedule ever again. It will just be the big events," he said. "I will try to get ready for Southern Hills and we'll see what this body is able to do."

Woods has a fused spine in addition to injuries sustained in a February, 2021, car crash, and was visibly limping around the hills of Augusta National all week. But making the cut was an accomplishment, even as he fell back on the weekend with scores of 78-78, his highest at the course in 24 Masters appearances.

His arrival at the British Open, celebrating its 150th edition in July, figures to be highly anticipated. He won at St. Andrews in 2000 and 2005; the 2000 win came during the "Tiger Slam" where he set a post-war record in winning the event by eight strokes.

Tiger Woods doffs hat to patrons at the 2022 Masters in the final round.
Beyond The Clubhouse.jpg
Tiger Woods acknowledges the patrons on Sunday at the 18th at the 2022 Masters.
Tiger Woods hits lefthanded from left of the 13th green on Sunday at the 2022 Masters.
Image from iOS (2)
Tiger-Woods-irons
USATSI_18051457
Scottie Scheffler watches a shot on Saturday at the 2022 Masters.
Scottie-Scheffler-Sat-Column
