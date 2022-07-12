Tiger Woods Disappointed With Players Joining LIV Golf: 'I Don't Understand It'

Making some of his strongest statements yet against the Saudi-backed startup, Tiger said Greg Norman has done things not 'in the best interest of our game.'

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Tiger Woods made clear Tuesday his disappointment with those who have elected to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series, saying he believes commissioner Greg Norman has done damage to the game and that players who moved “have turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position.’’

Speaking after a nine-hole practice round at the Old Course in advance of the 150th playing of the British Open, Woods, 46, called out the format, the live music on the driving range and the uncertainty of players ever getting world ranking points.

“Some may never get the chance to walk the fairways at Augusta National,’’ Woods said of the possibility that players won’t qualify for Official World Golf Ranking points. “I don’t understand it.’’

The LIV Golf Invitational Series launched in June and has seen two of eight events played so far this year.

Several high-profile players such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Sergio Garcia – all major winners – have signed on, receiving massive guaranteed contracts along with the ability to play for purses of $25 million.

The purse at The Open this week is $14 million.

“What is the incentive to practice and earn it in the dirt?’’ he said.

Asked about Norman’s absence this week due to the R&A deciding not to invite him, Woods said: “Greg has done some things that I don’t think are in the best interest of our game.’’