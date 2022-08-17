Skip to main content

Tiger Woods Reveals Himself on Cover of New 'PGA Tour 2K23' Video Game

Woods entered an exclusive partnership last year with video game company 2K and speculation centered on him playing a major part in the new release.

The "Cat" is out of the bag.

One of the worst-kept secrets in virtual golf was confirmed on Wednesday, when Tiger Woods announced via Twitter that he will grace the cover of the new "PGA Tour 2K23" video game.

Woods first entered into an "long-term partnership" with 2K in March 2021. The deal made Woods an executive director and consultant on the "PGA Tour" franchise and included the exclusive rights to his image and likeness, leading to natural speculation that the 15-time major winner would play a major role in the series' next installment.

2K was already teasing a PGA Tour announcement next week on Monday, Aug. 22, but Woods' tweet was likely the result of a leak earlier in the day, when the game was briefly available for preorder on Amazon with an October release.

2K still intends to make a formal announcement on Monday, offering an official launch date and additional details about the game's new features.

Woods previously fronted the EA Sports' PGA Tour franchise from 1998-2013. That series, separately, will make its return after an eight-year hiatus (and a 12-month production delay) in Spring 2023.

