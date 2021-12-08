Tiger Woods Says He'll Play the PNC Championship with Son Charlie

Tiger and son Charlie will play the 36-hole team event in Orlando, the first tournament for the 15-time major champion since last February's car accident.

Tiger Woods is back.

Woods announced on his official social media accounts that he will play the PNC Championship alongside his son, Charlie, set for Dec. 18-20 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla.

The format of the tournament seems like a perfect fit for Woods, who is less than a year removed from the car accident that he said could have led to amputation of his leg. The PNC Championship format is 36 holes played by two-person teams. Each player hits from the tee and then the team picks which tee shot to play. Both players then hit a second shot from that spot. The process repeats until the hole is finished. Players can also use carts and play from different sets of tees.

It's not a PGA Tour event and the laid-back format is not as demanding as a normal event. Woods said as much in this interview with Steve Sands in the Bahamas during the Hero World Challenge:

Still, it's golf and it's Tiger. Woods and his son finished seventh last year in this event. Those were Woods' last public rounds of golf before he underwent a fifth back surgery later that December and then was in the single-car accident in February.