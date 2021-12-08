Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search
Publish date:

Tiger Woods Says He'll Play the PNC Championship with Son Charlie

Tiger and son Charlie will play the 36-hole team event in Orlando, the first tournament for the 15-time major champion since last February's car accident.
Author:

Tiger Woods is back.

Woods announced on his official social media accounts that he will play the PNC Championship alongside his son, Charlie, set for Dec. 18-20 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla.

The format of the tournament seems like a perfect fit for Woods, who is less than a year removed from the car accident that he said could have led to amputation of his leg. The PNC Championship format is 36 holes played by two-person teams. Each player hits from the tee and then the team picks which tee shot to play. Both players then hit a second shot from that spot. The process repeats until the hole is finished. Players can also use carts and play from different sets of tees.

It's not a PGA Tour event and the laid-back format is not as demanding as a normal event. Woods said as much in this interview with Steve Sands in the Bahamas during the Hero World Challenge:

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Still, it's golf and it's Tiger. Woods and his son finished seventh last year in this event. Those were Woods' last public rounds of golf before he underwent a fifth back surgery later that December and then was in the single-car accident in February.

Tiger Woods and son Charlie at the 2020 PNC Championship.
News

Tiger Woods Says He'll Play the PNC Championship with Son Charlie

23 seconds ago
kramer-hickok-2021-travelers-championship
News

Here Is the TV Schedule and Network For Every Golf Tournament This Week

19 hours ago
professional-golfer
News

Miceli: Pro Golfers Should Shut Their Mouths and Realize How Good They Have It

21 hours ago
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article
News

Randy Sims Fights the Good Fight with Golf

23 hours ago
Tiger Woods plays the 2020 Masters.
News

Will Tiger Woods Play the PNC Championship? Let's Hope Not

23 hours ago
Course of Life Podcast
Podcasts

Listen: 'Course of Life' Tackles Tiger Woods' Surprising Pace of Recovery

Dec 7, 2021
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article
News

Tiger, Tiger, Tiger — There's Always Something to Talk About

Dec 6, 2021
Brooks Koepka plays the 2021 Masters.
News

Brooks Koepka Says He is 'Really, Really Close' and Poised for a Breakout 2022

Dec 6, 2021
UltimateGG_2021
News

2021 Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide: Presents That Will Delight

Dec 6, 2021