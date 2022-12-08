Why Tiger Woods Is Switching Out This Important Piece of Gear for ‘The Match’

“The Match” may be a made-for-TV exhibition event, but Tiger Woods is doing whatever he can to find a competitive edge. That includes changing a piece of gear that he hasn’t altered in 20 years.

When Woods tees it up on Saturday with Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth at Pelican Golf Club, he’ll be employing a new golf ball. Bridgestone Golf’s Tour B XS ball has been part of Woods’ equipment roster for two decades—he even assisted in the development of the model. For “The Match” and likely next week’s PNC Championship, however, Woods will switch to the Tour B X.

“The Tour B XS is a great golf ball, it has the feel and spin I’ve preferred. Right now, though, I’m experimenting with the Tour B X to get a little more pop,“ said Woods through Bridgestone. “Based on the situation, I have different preferences and it’s great that Bridgestone has multiple balls right off the shelf that I can play.”

According to the 15-time major champion, the Tour B X speed gives him additional yardage off the tee and increased control around the greens. Considering the nature of “The Match,” it makes sense that Woods would want to enhance those particular areas of his game. Bombed drives and expertly executed short game shots aren’t just beneficial from a competitive standpoint—they make for quality entertainment. Bridgestone markets the Tour B X ball as providing explosive velocity and a soft feel.

“These are more of an exhibition-type situation, and I think that’s factoring into his decision,” said Elliot Mellow, marketing manager at Bridgestone Golf, to Golf.com. “So he’ll be a Tour B X player at least for the next few events. He’s been looking at distance and the greenside spin is where it needs to be.”

At “The Match,” Woods, along with his new ball, will be making his first competitive appearance since the British Open in July.