Tiger Woods Takes Twitter Jab at Phil Mickelson After Being Named PIP Winner

Tiger Woods Takes Jab at Phil Mickelson After Being Named PIP Winner

Mickelson claimed in December that he had won the PIP, but the results are in, and Tiger Woods took to Twitter to let Phil know about it.

Tiger Woods is famously reclusive, even on social media – especially on social media. He has people to take care of that for him to make certain the proper message is being carried.

However, on Wednesday, he came out of hibernation and pounced on Phil Mickelson after it was known that Woods had won the Player Impact Program on the PGA Tour and the $8 million first prize that goes with it.

Mickelson had announced to the world on Twitter in December that he had, in fact, won the PIP, a claim much of the golf world believed. However, the truth was the program didn’t conclude until the end of December, when the results were tabulated and certified. The real winner was revealed and confirmed by the Tour and it wasn’t Mickelson.

Seems Tiger couldn’t resist waving this in Mickelson’s face on Twitter.

You can be certain that one word -- “whoops” -- will be the last you will hear publicly from Woods about the matter. But you be equally certain the Tiger’s text network blew up all day Wednesday.

Mickelson has bigger problems at the moment but getting hammered by Woods in such a public manner is bound to be added to his list. A couple of weeks ago, Mickelson went on a blocking spree on Twitter. Wonder if Tiger will be next?

