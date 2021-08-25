Time to Bet Big Favorites at BMW? Here's Who Is Likely to Make it to Tour Championship at East Lake

Time to Bet Big Favorites at BMW? Here's Who Is Likely to Make the Tour Championship at East Lake
This week the PGA Tour moves to Caves Valley GC in Maryland, a par-72 that will be unfamiliar to the vast majority of the field. But with four gettable par 5s and small (by Tour standards) putting surfaces, it looks like approach shots could be a big factor.
Rotowire's Jeff Erickson likes Brooks Koepka from the top tier of players in daily fantasy games, while Morning Read's Jeff Ritter isn't deterred by Collin Morikawa's back injury and believes he could be a bargain.
One tier down, Erickson is on Patrick Cantlay, and Ritter like Corey Conners, who has been a popular pick on this podcast this year, and Shane Lowry, who is fresh off firing a 62 en route to an 11th-place finish at Liberty National.
For sleepers, Erickson is watching Kevin Na and Hudson Swafford, while Ritter is tapping Keith Mitchell.
But in the end, there can only be one. Here are the hosts one-and-done picks this week:
Jeff Erickson: Patrick Cantlay
Jeff Ritter: Jon Rahm
Watch the video at the top, and hit the play button above to listen. And look for a new episode of Gaming Golf next week to the Morning Read Podcast Network.