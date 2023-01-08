Watch This PGA Tour Player Masterfully Escape an Impossible Lie at Kapalua

It’s a birdie fest at the Plantation Course at Kapalua: Collin Morikawa finished the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions leading with an insane total of 24 under par. But don’t be fooled by the low scores—the Maui, Hawaii, course still penalizes errant shots, and Tom Hoge learned that the hard way on Sunday.

The world No. 36 had a rocky start to the 378-yard 13th hole during the final round of the PGA Tour’s first event of the calendar year. He missed his drive so far to the right that it flew over the hole’s cart path and into an expansive patch of tall native grass. There is only one word that could accurately describe Hoge’s resulting position: jail.

But the 33-year-old somehow found his offline drive, and what happened next is even more impressive than the fact that the ball was recovered.

Standing in the knee-high native grass, his clubhead and shoes completely concealed, Hoge showed how a true escape artist operates. Taking a hefty chunk of turf with him, Hoge managed to stick the shot within one yard of the pin.

“That folks, is the best shot I have seen at that hole not just this year, but in many years,” said Hawaii golf expert and NBC analyst Mark Rolfing.

What Hoge did next put a cherry on top of the highlight-worthy moment: He sunk the putt for birdie, turning an impending disaster into a masterful display of scrambling.

This isn’t the first time Hoge has made headlines at Kapalua. Earlier in the week, it was revealed that the 33-year-old is planning to take a ridiculous detour in between his appearances at Kapalua and next week’s Sony Open in Oahu. The TCU Horned Frogs alum is flying all the way to Los Angeles in between the two Hawaii-swing events to watch his team continue their Cinderella run in the College Football National Championship.