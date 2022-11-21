Tom Watson Sidelined After Go-Kart Accident

Hall of Famer Tom Watson shared Friday that he underwent a left shoulder replacement surgery after a go-kart rollover accident. The incident occurred last Monday at Watson’s Kansas farm, as reported by Golfweek.

Watson, 73, was set to compete in the PNC Championship with his son Michael on Dec. 17 and 18 in Orlando, but he will now miss the PGA Tour’s family team tournament.

The eight-time major champion also is slated to hit one of the honorary first tee shots at the Masters in April. Watson’s surgery likely puts this appearance in jeopardy. Watson joined Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player at the opening tee-shot ceremony for the first time at the 2022 Masters.

Watson’s competitive schedule has been sparse in 2022. He played in one PGA Tour Champions event in January, as well as the R&A’s Celebration of Champions at St. Andrews for the 150th British Open Championship.

