Tony Finau's Caddie Mark Urbanek Talks Ryder Cup

Urbanek joins 'Beyond the Clubhouse' to detail why the Ryder Cup is a bucket-list moment in his career and what it's like to caddy on a Sunday when everything seems to move faster.

Mark Urbanek and Tony Finau fist-bump on the 18th green during the final round of the Masters. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Listen below to Tony Finau's caddie Mark Urbanek on what it means to be caddying in his first Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

The 17-year veteran says everything he's heard is that the Ryder Cup is the best experience in sports. Urbanek calls this a bucket-list moment for his career, but cautions he's dreamed of not just being part of the Ryder Cup experience but also being part of a winning team on U.S. soil. Hit the play button below to listen.

More highlights from this week's podcast:

Urbanek shares insight into life as a Tour caddie and what it's like to caddie late on a Sunday when the pressure's on. How does a caddie produce his best in the clutch? Urbanek says partly by ensuring you're speaking confidently and clearly to your player as everything happens "so much faster" on a Sunday than any other day.