Tony Finau's Caddie Mark Urbanek Talks Ryder Cup

Urbanek joins 'Beyond the Clubhouse' to detail why the Ryder Cup is a bucket-list moment in his career and what it's like to caddy on a Sunday when everything seems to move faster.
Mark Urbanek and Tony Finau fist-bump on the 18th green during the final round of the Masters.

Listen below to Tony Finau's caddie Mark Urbanek on what it means to be caddying in his first Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. 

The 17-year veteran says everything he's heard is that the Ryder Cup is the best experience in sports. Urbanek calls this a bucket-list moment for his career, but cautions he's dreamed of not just being part of the Ryder Cup experience but also being part of a winning team on U.S. soil. Hit the play button below to listen.

More highlights from this week's podcast:

  • Urbanek shares insight into life as a Tour caddie and what it's like to caddie late on a Sunday when the pressure's on. How does a caddie produce his best in the clutch? Urbanek says partly by ensuring you're speaking confidently and clearly to your player as everything happens "so much faster" on a Sunday than any other day. 
  • What's the best part of being a Tour caddie? What's the worst part? Urbanek shares a pearl of wisdom he learned from legendary caddie "Fluff" Cowan and much more.
2021 Ryder CupPga TourTony Finau

