Firmly established as more than a social media star, the Californian won twice on the PGA Tour and was undefeated in the Presidents Cup.

Who He Is: PGA Tour player, two-time winner in 2022

SI Golf Rank: 12 (Bob Harig), 15 (John Schwarb)

Why He's Here: Homa had already proven himself to be a popular player via social media, doing a funny bit on Twitter where he analyzed regular folks’ swing videos and usually had some sort of snarky, witty retort.

But Homa, a former star golfer at Cal who won the 2013 NCAA individual title before a lackluster start to his pro career, has proved he’s got more than just a cool social media game. The last two years have seen him emerge as a force, having won four times, including twice in the 2021-22 season.

Max Homa shined on the U.S. team at the Presidents Cup. Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports

Homa, 32, defended his title in September at the Fortinet Championship, then had a strong performance a week later at the Presidents Cup, where he outlasted upstart Tom Kim in Sunday singles and posted a 4-0 record. Only Jordan Spieth’s 5-0 mark was better among the U.S. team. An emphatic birdie on the final hole during the Friday four-ball matches that clinched a point for Homa and partner Billy Horschel was another stamp on an impressive week. All of it occurred at the same Quail Hollow venue in Charlotte, where Homa won his first PGA Tour event in 2019.

Clearly Homa has established himself as a strong player who can be an important part of the 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup. If there is something lacking for Homa—who is ranked 17th in the world (he began the year 35th)—it is his play in the major championships. In 12 major starts over the past four years, Homa has seven missed cuts, and a best of tied for 13th at the 2022 PGA Championship.

2023 Outlook: Homa heads into the new year with plenty of confidence and good vibes, too. His wife just had a baby, he already has a victory this season, played well toward the end of the year and has no reason not to push higher. It will be a busy run to the Masters with the new elevated schedule, but undoubtedly performing better in the majors will be a focus.