Where Tour Pros Can't Wait to Tee it Up with Amateurs

Austin Cook, left, and Michael Campbell, center, enjoy themselves in the multi-day pro-am format in Punta Mita, Mexico. Private Professional Golf

Some tour pros enjoy playing in pro-ams and meeting new people. Other tour pros dread the experience of yet another pro-am and the hours-on-end watching of swings and antics of everyday players.

But there appears to be a consensus in the pro-am world: pros and amateurs love participating in the destination pro-am experiences organized by Private Professional Golf (PPG).

J.J. Henry, a PGA Tour veteran who has played in hit-and-giggles for decades, immediately saw the difference in the PPG event and knew he wanted to return.

“I've played on the PGA Tour for almost 25 years and I've played probably thousands of different pro-ams virtually all over the world, but this is unique to be able to come here, relax for four or five days, and it is actually something we look forward to,” says Henry, a three-time PGA Tour champion. “This is my second time and my wife is with me. Plus, this year we brought two friends. They're enjoying it as much, if not more, than my wife and I.

"Once you're down here and you see it, you understand how good it is. It's a great place to come, whether as professional or as an amateur or as a spouse, to come and just get away. It’s the best of both worlds because it's like a vacation for my wife, but at the same time, I'm working on my game while enjoying the camaraderie and the friendship of the whole group.”

PPG’s seventh invitational pro-am in Punta Mita, Mexico, was held Feb. 15-18. The company, which was created by professional golfer Derek Oakey, also organizes events in other beautiful and unique locales throughout the year.

Part of the attraction to PPG events for the tour pros is they know Oakey and his team always have their best interests at heart. Oakey played on the PGA Tour Canada, PGA Tour Latinoamerica, the Korn Ferry Tour and other tours for seven years and his right-hand man, Jhared Hack, has also played several tours, including the Korn Ferry Tour.

The duo’s intrinsic golf knowledge makes it easy for them to create memorable experiences for the pros and amateurs. Their true-golf mentality also provides a comfort level for the pros.

“I think the pros do it for a few reasons. They do it for the vacation and obviously they do it for a little bit of appearance fee, but I think the reasons they really do it is they are friends with us and they like the experience,” Oakey says. “They trust Jhared and I because they know we will treat them first class, and they understand that we also know what it's like to be on their side of things. They know that Jhared and I will never put them in a bad situation. I don’t think they feel like it's something that we are hiring them to do. It’s more like we are inviting them to come be a part of something very cool.”

Even with so many reasons why pros would enjoy participating in the small-field events, the fact is that they could be spending an off week completely getting away from the grind. No matter, it wasn’t difficult for Oakey and Hack to convince seven pros to join them and the amateurs in paradise while much of the United States was experiencing winter conditions.

Participating in the 2022 Punta Mita event along with Henry were Michael Campbell, the 2005 U.S. Open champion; John Rollins, a three-time PGA Tour winner; Austin Cook, the 2017 RSM Classic champion; and PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour players Zack Sucher, Brad Fritsch and J.J. Killeen. Some of the pros plan their schedules around attending the events.

Punta Mita Pacifico Course hosted the seventh Private Professional Golf pro-am in February. Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita

“The first year I came here was three years ago, and I wasn't sure what to expect but I knew Derek and I had played golf with him a lot, so I gave it a shot,” Sucher says. “But it was still a big commitment to go out of the country and set aside a week to do this. My wife and I thought, ‘Let's go ahead and try it.’ By our our second day, we're like, ‘We have to do whatever we can to make sure we come back every year.’ For us, it came down to, is it work or is it something that we would do every day anyway? The second we got down here, we knew this was fun and this wasn't a work week at all.

"Almost every pro that I've spoken to has told me, ‘I want to come back.’ It sounds like I am just saying this to help Jhared and Derek, but it's really a blast to get to come back every year.”

Other pros who have played in the events include Craig Stadler, Chris DeMarco, Boo Weekley and Trey Mullinax. The PPG events give amateurs a chance to get to know pros on and off the course because everyone enjoys dinners, hanging by the pool or beach, and other social events during the week, unlike many pro-am experiences that end after the 18th hole or possibly a quick beverage in the 19th hole.

“I think the amateurs walk away with an experience they weren't expecting,” Oakey says. “The interactions between the amateurs and pros are unique, and the atmosphere during the week is pretty exciting from a standpoint of being able to hang out with the tour pros. The amateurs walk away with a new perspective of the guys and a lot of lifelong friendships are formed. Recently, one of our guests played with a younger pro and is now following him on tour and he just got his tour card. Many of our amateurs start following the careers of some of the younger guys who are here and they also get some great stories from the older guys.”

Punta Mita was on Oakey’s radar ever since he played in a PGA Tour Canada event at the resort, which is home to the Five Diamond St. Regis, two Jack Nicklaus-designed championship courses and deluxe amenities at every turn.

“Punta Mita is fantastic golf played in a world class resort environment that is friendly with spectacular weather, great food, Mexican hospitality and service, in a very secure location surrounded by amazing ocean views,” says Carl Emberson, Punta Mita’s director of operations and marketing.

With the Punta Mita event in the books, Oakey and Hack are now planning the Links Shield PPG event, which is scheduled for July 27-29 in Royal Dornoch, Scotland. Plans are also already underway for the 2023 Punta Mita event.