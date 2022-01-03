Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search
Publish date:

Two G.O.A.T. Share Common Thread in Road to Greatness

In this 'Best of Golf with Jay Delsing' podcast Jack Nicklaus and Wayne Gretzky discuss how family and upbringing were integral in laying a strong foundation.
Author:
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article

Host Jay Delsing goes back into the 2021 "Golf with Jay Delsing" archive to replay portions of interviews with Jack Nicklaus and Wayne Gretzky. Delsing says the two greats share common threads.

"It’s amazing how they both credit family and upbringing as keys to their successes," Delsing said.  

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

To listen, click above. For more "Golf with Jay Delsing" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here

Tags
terms:
Golf With Jay DelsingJack NicklausWayne Gretzky

Golf with Jay Delsing - Article
News

Two G.O.A.T. Share Common Thread in Road to Greatness

22 seconds ago
Phil Mickelson and Brandt Snedeker check the weather on a cell phone.
News

There's a Better, Golfier Way to Pick the PIP Winner on the PGA Tour

1 hour ago
Course of Life Podcast
Podcasts

'Course of Life' Recaps a Wild Year in Golf and Predicts 2022

Jan 2, 2022
hideki-matsuyama-dustin-johnson-2021-masters
News

2022 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

Jan 2, 2022
Tiger Woods celebrates Cameron Kuchar sinking a long putt at the 2021 PNC Championship.
News

7 Questions to be Answered in the 2022 PGA Tour Season

Jan 2, 2022
ann-liguori-sports-innerview-logo
News

Listen: The One Time John Madden Was Tempted to Coach Again

Jan 2, 2022
The 2022 Parade of Roses.
News

New Year's Golf Resolutions to Ring in 2022

Jan 2, 2022
ann-liguori-sports-innerview-logo
Podcasts

Listen: Rob Labritz Can Now Be 'Mick Jagger' For Much Longer Than a Week

Jan 2, 2022
Best Reads-2021-Final
News

Morning Read's 'Best Reads of 2021'

Dec 31, 2021