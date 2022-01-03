Two G.O.A.T. Share Common Thread in Road to Greatness

In this 'Best of Golf with Jay Delsing' podcast Jack Nicklaus and Wayne Gretzky discuss how family and upbringing were integral in laying a strong foundation.

Host Jay Delsing goes back into the 2021 "Golf with Jay Delsing" archive to replay portions of interviews with Jack Nicklaus and Wayne Gretzky. Delsing says the two greats share common threads.

"It’s amazing how they both credit family and upbringing as keys to their successes," Delsing said.

