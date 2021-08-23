U.S., Europe Finalize Solheim Cup Rosters, Get Ready for Rookies Galore

Ireland, Finland will be represented for first time as both teams set rosters for Sept. 4-6 matches at Inverness Club in Ohio.

Leona Maguire, who recently competed in the Tokyo Olympics, will become the first woman to represent Ireland in the Solheim Cup. USA Today

Irish eyes are smiling, at least two of them.

Ireland’s Leona Maguire was among three rookies named to the European Solheim Cup team on Monday morning by captain Catriona Matthew. That means Maguire will prepare to be the first from her country to play in the prestigious match-play event between the U.S. and Europe, to be conducted Sept. 4-6 at Inverness Club near Toledo, Ohio.

"I'm really excited,” Maguire said. “It is something that I have looked forward to. I have played the PING Junior Solheim Cup in 2009 and 2011, it was an incredible thing to be part of the Junior side, so to be on the 'big’ team is something really special.

"I think it’s going to be great for Irish golf and to show the young girls coming up that it is possible to do things if you set your mind to it.”

Among those voicing approval was Irishman Padraig Harrington, a three-time major championship winner. Harrington posted a tweet:

Maguire has lots of company in the ground-breaking department, as both the U.S. and European teams were finalized. The two other rookies among Matthew’s six captain's picks included Finland’s Matilda Castren and Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen. Like Maguire, Castren will be the first from Finland to be in the competition. “I don’t think it has really sunk in yet, but it brings tears of joy into my eyes just thinking about it and how much fun it is going to be and how cool it is going to representing Europe and representing Finland,” Castren said.

Matthew tapped Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, France’s Celine Boutier and England’s Mel Reid among her other three choices. Meanwhile, Germany’s Sophia Popov, who automatically qualified through the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, is another Solheim rookie. Other qualifiers include Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist, England’s Charley Hull and Spain’s Carlota Ciganda. In addition, Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen and England’s Georgia Hall qualified on Solheim Cup points.

Europe is the reigning Cup holder, capturing the championship at Gleneagles PGA Centenary Course in Scotland in 2019.

U.S. Finalizes 2021 Solheim Cup Roster

On the U.S. side, captain Pat Hurst included two newbies among her three picks, adding Brittany Altomare, Mina Harigae and Yealimi Noh to her team. Harigae and Noh will be making their first Solheim appearances, while Altomare is back for a second time.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, but I’m very happy to have Brittany, Mina and Yealimi as my picks for Team USA,” said Hurst.

“Brittany proved that she’s the ultimate team player in 2019 and really came through for us at Gleneagles. Mina and Yealimi have played so well over the last two years, and just because they are Solheim Cup rookies on paper doesn’t mean they’re rookies inside the ropes. I have no doubt they’ll be great competitors at Inverness.”

The three picks join nine Team USA automatic qualifiers, who were identified at the completion of play on Sunday at the AIG Women’s British Open. The group features Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang, Ally Ewing, Austin Ernst, Lexi Thompson, Jessica Korda and Megan Khang, who earned automatic spots in the Solheim Cup standings. Additionally, Lizette Salas and Jennifer Kupcho qualified off the RWWG Rankings.

Hurst also announced Stacy Lewis will join the team as an assistant captain, joining Angela Stanford and Michelle Wie West.